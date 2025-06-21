The Nebraska Volleyball team has entered into a new era with new Coach Dani Busboom Kelly in 2025. As per recent news, the college has received five commitments for the 2027 class: setter Malorie Boesiger, middle blocker Kendall Omuruyi, libero Pulelehua Laikona, outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon, and libero Mallory Johnson.

The Nebraska Volleyball women's team capped the 2024 season with a 33-3 record, winning the Big Ten title and making it to the NCAA semi-finals. 2025 started with a stellar beach season, where players like Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Maisie Boesiger, Bergen Reilly, and others recorded 22 straight wins.

The spring matches also saw the players dominate Kansas and ended their campaign with a win over South Dakota at Ord High School. The newly recruited players in the 2027 class will replace the current juniors, Murray, Reilly, Jackson, and Laney Choboy.

Here's a look at the newest batch of five players:

Kendall Omuruyi (Middle Blocker)

According to PrepDig.com, Kendall Omuruyi is the top-ranked recruit in the nation, having committed to Nebraska Volleyball under coach Kelly. In her freshman year at Sunnyslope High School, she recorded a hitting percentage of .309 and averaged 2.3 kills. She will now enter her junior year at Casteel High School after recording 281 kills and 82 blocks in her sophomore season.

Omuruyi was also part of the US Junior National Volleyball team and currently plays with the Arizona Storm.

Malorie Boesiger (Setter)

Malorie Boesiger, the senior defensive serving specialist, Maisie's sister, was the first commit in the 2027 class. Hailing from Norris High School, Malorie hadn't played in the past season due to a knee injury. She was the Prep Volleyball Finalist for Freshman Player of the Year and made the MaxPreps Freshman All-American team.

She also made the AVCA All-Region team and the Great Plains All-Region team.

Pulelehua Laikona (Libero)

Laikona, who plays both libero and outside hitter, posted 348 kills to average 3.3 per set in 2024 for Mesa High School. She concluded the past season with 33 aces, totaling 291 digs and 83 assists. She plays alongside 2027 recruit Omuruyi and Nebraska Volleyball freshman Teraya Sigler in the Arizona Storm.

Shaye Witherspoon (Outside Hitter)

Ranked No. 10 in PrepDig, Shaye Witherspoon will be headed to Nebraska Volleyball in the 2027 season. She averaged 4.4 kills per set with a .379 hitting percentage in her sophomore year. The outside hitter also plays for the Rockwood Thunder Volleyball club and attended Nebraska's Dream Team camp last summer.

Shaye Witherspoon hails from an athletic family: her mother was an All-SEC volleyball player at Georgia, and her father had an NFL career for 12 years.

Mallory Johnson (Libero)

Johnson, who is No. 68 ranked from PrepDig and No. 31 from PrepVolleyball, hails from Michigan's Byron Center High School. Johnson plays club volleyball for Far Out in Grand Rapids.

