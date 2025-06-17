“Incredibly excited and blessed”- Nebraska Volleyball scores major commitment as top 2027 recruit Kendall Omoruyi joins squad

Nebraska Volleyball recently secured a top commitment as 2027 No.1 recruit Kendall Omoruyi has decided to join the program. Omoruyi, an Arizona native, has mainly played as a middle blocker during her club and high school years.

Notably, Omaruyi also has experience of playing on the international circuit, a feat she achieved in 2019 when she was part of the U19 US National team. With this prior experience, Omaruyi will be a valuable addition to the Huskers' side from 2027.

Omaruyi announced her commitment to the Nebraska Volleyball program via a post on her Instagram handle. In the post, Omaruyi donned a Nebraska Huskers apparel and also expressed her excitement to join the program, and thanked all those who have helped her throughout her journey. She wrote:

"I am incredibly excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to play at the University of Nebraska! First and foremost, I want to thank God for everything he has done for me and guiding me in the right path. I would like to thank my Mom for all of her support and sacrifices that she has made for me to be in this position. To my family that have pushed me in so many ways and sparked that internal drive."

In her post, Kendall Omaruyi also had a special mention for her club, Arizona Storm Elite, and her coach, who helped her develop during these years. Notably, in the 2023-24 varsity season, Omaruyi registered 171 kills and 20 digs in the 75 sets she played, per MaxPreps.

Nebraska Volleyball's commit Malorie Boesiger thanked head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and other coaching staff after committing to the program

Malorie Boesiger, another new Nebraska Volleyball commit, expressed her gratitude to head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and other members of the coaching staff. Notably, Boseiger is the younger sister of the senior Huskers libero, Maisie.

In an Instagram post, Boesiger announced her commitment to the Huskers program and thanked Kelly, assistant coach Jaylen Reyes, and interim assistant coach Brennan Hagar for making her dream of joining the program come true. She wrote:

"I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska to further my academic and volleyball career. I want to give a B1G thank you to Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, Coach Kelly, and Coach Brennan for the incredible opportunity to live out my dream."

The soon-to-be Nebraska Volleyball player in 2027 has previously played for the Norris Girls Varsity team where she generally played as a setter.

