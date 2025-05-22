Dani Busboom Kelly’s newest family addition draws adorable reactions from Nebraska Volleyball players and alums

The Nebraska volleyball coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, recently welcomed a new family member, as she became a mother for the second time. This garnered the attention of several volleyball players, including Bergen Reilly, Anna DeBeer, and more.

The Nebraska volleyball team is currently in its downtime and was last seen in action on May 3 during a spring exhibition match. They locked horns against South Dakota State at the Ord High School and dominated the match with scores of 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19. The team is currently preparing for the upcoming matches of the 2025 season.

Amid the ongoing preparations, the team's head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, shared good news on her social media, welcoming her second son, Jett, into her family. She posted a picture of her elder son sitting with the newborn on a couch and penned a heartfelt note in the caption.

"Jett arrived this week and is doing great! Boone is very proud to be a big brother and we are all looking forward to the adventures as a family of 4!"

This adorable post caught the attention of several volleyball players, and one of them was Reilly.

"The cutest family," wrote Reilly in the comment section

Bergen Reilly’s comment on Dani Busboom Kelly's post | Credits: IG/@coachdbk

Following her, the former Louisville volleyball player Anna DeBeer also dropped a sweet comment.

"Omg so precious🥹🥹," wrote DeBeer.

Anna DeBeer’s comment on Dani Busboom Kelly's post | Credits: IG/@coachdbk

Another American volleyball player, Justine Wong-Orantes, also commented on the post, congratulating Kelly and her husband.

"How cute!! Congrats Dani and Lane!!"

Wong-Orantes' comment on Dani Busboom Kelly's post | Credits: IG/@coachdbk

Along similar lines, the Nebraska Cornhuskers also shared an adorable message. They commented:

"Hi Jett!🥹 Congratulations Dani and Lane!❤️"

Huskers' comment on Dani Busboom Kelly's post | Credits: IG/@coachdbk

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the Nebraska volleyball team's commitment

Dani Busboom Kelly joined as the head coach of the Nebraska volleyball team in January, after the former coach, John Cook, retired after serving the university for 25 years. Under her guidance, the team has recently experienced success in the beach volleyball season and the spring exhibition matches.

Following these matches, Busboom Kelly recently made her feelings known about her team's commitment in the first episode of 'The Epicenter', a Nebraska volleyball original series. The coach called the team "super hungry" for victories and lauded their work ethic.

“This team is super hungry, and from day one, there has not been any wavering in their work ethic or the mentality they went into the sand with or came into the gym with, which has been really impressive. Just to see that every day the commitment to be great and the commitment to use this for fuel for the fall, when it feels so far away is incredible," said Dani Busboom Kelly.

The Nebraska volleyball team wrapped up its 2024 season after competing at the NCAA volleyball championships, where they couldn't advance further than the semifinal round.

