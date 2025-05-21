Nebraska Volleyball’s Bergen Reilly and boyfriend & Huskers basketball star Cale Jacobsen steal the spotlight in viral trend

Nebraska Volleyball star Bergen Reilly and her boyfriend, Cale Jacobsen, shared a video of them participating in the viral poison Skittles trend. The trend does not actually involve a poisoned skittle, however, a player picks the 'poisoned' skittle among a group of them while the other looks away, and when ready, they take turns eating the candies, hoping to avoid the poisoned one.

Reilly plays as a setter for the Nebraska Volleyball team. She and Cale Jacobsen often take to social media to share glimpses of their relationship. Jacobsen, who also represented the University of Nebraska, played for their basketball team as a guard. He graduated in May 2025 and earned multiple honors along the way.

In a post shared by Reilly on Tiktok, she and Jacobsen could be seen participating in the viral trend, which she eventually won. She captioned the post with:

"I know him too well🤣🤣 ignore the chocolate in my teeth toward the end."

Bergen Reilly joined the Nebraska Volleyball team ranked as the No. 4 overall and the No. 1 setter recruit in the nation as part of the class of 2023.

Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly reveals how she became an elite setter

Reilly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Bergen Reilly once revealed how she became an 'elite setter' in an interview around the time she joined the Nebraska Volleyball team. Reilly, who was seen as one of the top prospects in the nation, had the choice to go to any of the top programs in the country in 2023. She finally decided to join Nebraska because of the coaches and how welcoming they were.

In an interview with the Nebraska Huskers, Reilly shared what went into her training and how she became an 'elite setter':

"Honestly it's just a lot of reps, that's kind of all you can do with setting, you don't really need anything other than a ball and maybe a target. I think that was kind of the mindset I always had, I don't need to be at practice to be getting reps like I can just go on a wall.

"My sister is also a setter which was a huge advantage for me, because during covid when everything was shut down and just a lot of different times where I probably wouldn't have been in the gym, I could just sit with her and we could go out in the driveway, get a ball and just do a bunch of setting workouts."

Reilly was part of the Nebraska Volleyball team that lost to Penn State in the Final Four last season. She will hope to improve upon her performances and aim for the NCAA Championship under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

