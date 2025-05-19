Nebraska Volleyball’s Bergen Reilly joins viral challenge with LOVB Finals MVP Madi Skinner and LSU’s Milaysia Fulwiley

Nebraska Volleyball player Bergen Reilly recently shared glimpses from her dance challenge with several other Red Bull-sponsored athletes. This comes amid the off-time after the spring games against Kansas and South Dakota State, where she featured in the first game and had a staggering 19 assists.

Reilly has been in a NIL partnership with the energy drink since last year and recently attended one of the brand's events. She shared a video on her TikTok handle where she can be seen doing a dance challenge with top athletes such as volleyball player Madisen Skinner, and LSU basketball player Milaysia Fulwiley, etc.

In the video, the Nebraska setter can be seen in a Red Bull varsity jacket and caps. She wrote in the caption:

"The @Red Bull USA squad #givesyouwiiings."

Reilly and Skinner were the only two Volleyball players in the Red Bull squad. Skinner is a former player for the Kentucky Wildcats and Texas Longhorns and currently competes in LOVB as part of LOVB Austin where she was also the MVP of the LOVB finals. Reilly, on the other hand, is currently in her third year of collegiate year with the Huskers.

Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly shares her thoughts on knowing coach Dani Busboom Kelly off the court

Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly (Image via: Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly shared her thoughts on the new head coach of the Huskers program, Dani Busboom Kelly, after the conclusion of their opening spring game of the season.

Reilly shared that Kelly is a very humble person and is also quite early to leave the practice sessions, as she has a kid back home. The Nebraska setter added that Kelly is quite different from their former coach, John Cook, who would often offer to stay up till midnight for practice.

Reilly said (via Hail Varsity, 4:48 onwards):

"She's my main setter coach, so we have had a lot of conversations and it's just been cool to get to know her off the court a little more. She's just a very down to earth person, she's always like one of the first people out of practice coz she wants to get home to her kid. So, that's just kind of little bit different like coach (Cook) was I'll be here till midnight if you want to practice."

During the conversation, Nebraska Volleyball junior Bergen Reilly also remarked that Dani Busboom Kelly is very caring and loving towards the players on her roster, similar to what Cook used to do.

