"Two years of heartbreak” - Nebraska volleyball’s Bergen Reilly opens up about team's past setbacks 

The Nebraska Volleyball player, Bergen Reilly, recently made her feelings known about her team's last two years' performance at the NCAA Championships. The Cornhuskers recently concluded their beach volleyball season.

Reilly and her team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, wrapped up their 2024 NCAA season by competing in the semi-final round of the tournament. They squared off against No. 2 Penn State, who took the lead from the third round of the match and eventually claimed victory, qualifying for the finals, 3-2 (25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 26-28, 13-15).

Similarly, they couldn't claim the title in the 2023 NCAA Championships despite reaching the finals. They earned the runner-up title after being toppled by Texas with a score of 28-4. After these heartbreaks, Reilly made her feelings known about these setbacks and also disclosed their mindset for the 2025 NCAA Championships.

"We talk a lot about finishing in our gym, so each and every day we want to come in, and a drill's not over till it's over, and the game's not over till it's over. And we've made it really far our last two seasons, but we obviously have a couple more steps to take to get to the end goal. So yeah, it's been 2 years of kind of heartbreak, and now we know that it starts in January, the next season starts in January, and we are really thinking about December each and every day," said Bergen Reilly.

The Nebraska volleyball team recently concluded their beach season on March 22, 2025, with a 22-match win streak.

When Bergen Reilly opened up about why Nebraska volleyball was the ideal choice for her

Bergen Reilly once revealed why she thought that the Nebraska volleyball team was the right choice for her in a conversation with Jessica Coody in July 2023. She revealed that in the initial stage of her career, she wasn't planning too much and was just going with the flow. However, she said that after attending a camp, she immediately fell in love with Nebraska volleyball.

"I was just kind of going through it, kind of blind, not really knowing, just because there wasn't a lot of people ahead of me that had gone through it through my club," said Bergen Reilly. [2:28 onwards]

She further spoke about how she committed to Nebraska:

“And then just a couple of weeks before the June 15th date, I came down to a setting camp and fell in love instantly... Then June 15th came, they offered me, and originally I was like, ‘I’m gonna take all five official visits’… And then I came to Dream Team, and I was like, ‘I can’t risk losing this position. I can’t let anybody else have this.’”

Bergen Reilly has been associated with Nebraska volleyball since July 2021.

