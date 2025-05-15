Nebraska volleyball’s Bergen Reilly drops 3-word reaction on former Husker Merritt Beason's Atlanta Vibes PVF season glimpses 

Nebraska volleyball’s Bergen Reilly recently reacted to former Husker Merritt Beason's photo dump, featuring her 2025 PVF season with the Atlanta Vibes. Beason shared a few glimpses of her PVF season following the semifinal round that ended her team's quest for the title in the second season.

The Atlanta Vibes competed against the Orlando Valkyries in the semifinal round of the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation on May 9. The Valkyries dominated the Vibes 3-1 during the semifinal round at the Lee's Family Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. In one of the pictures, Beason is seen posing for pictures in her team's kit, which seemed to be during the media event. She also posed for a mirror selfie with her teammates, including Karis Watson and setters Whitney Bower, Mia Tuaniga, during one of their training sessions.

The opposite hitter was seen embracing her teammate Marlie Monserez in one of the pictures and was seen delighting in a scrumptious meal with other teammates. In the carousel of pictures, she was seen interacting with young fans while giving them autographs. Beason also posed for pictures in a few chic outfits, including an all-black ensemble that featured leopard print trousers. She opted for a white T-shirt and black shorts fit with an inspiring quote that read:

"Human first athlete second."

Sharing the pictures ,she wrote:

"Last atl dump 🥲"

Nebraska volleyball’s junior setter Reilly conveyed her love and reverence for the professional athlete, writing:

"You’re my idol."

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section (@merbson/IG).

Nebraska volleyball’s Bergen Reilly once revealed the reason behind joining the Huskers

Nebraska volleyball’s Bergen Reilly once reflected on her decision to join the Huskers, stating that although she was unsure of the recruiting process, she instantly fell in love with the program after attending a setting camp. She further highlighted that she didn't want to risk the opportunity and decided to commit.

"I was just kind of going through it, kind of blind, not really knowing, just because there weren't a lot of people ahead of me that had gone through it through my club," Reilly told Huskers' YouTube channel (2:28 onwards).

“And then just a couple of weeks before the June 15th date, I came down to a setting camp and fell in love instantly... Then June 15th came, they offered me, and originally I was like, ‘I’m gonna take all five official visits’… And then I came to Dream Team, and I was like, ‘I can’t risk losing this position. I can’t let anybody else have this,’” she added.

Reilly joined the Nebraska volleyball team in 2023 as a freshman.

