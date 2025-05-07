PVF Championships Playoffs 2025: Bracket, league standings, when and where to watch

The 2025 PVF Championships have entered the final few rounds of the second season, following four months of thrilling action during the playoff rounds. Four out of eight teams competed against each other to earn the spots for the semifinal round of the PVF Championships' second season.

Omaha Supernovas, Indy Ignite, Atlanta Vibe, and Orlando Valkyries surpassed Grand Rapids Rise, Vegas Thrill, San Diego Mojo, and Columbus Fury to earn a spot in the second-to-last round of the championships. The semifinal round of the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Championships will be held at Lee's Family Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Supernovas will vie to defend their title, which they won during the inaugural season of the Championships. At the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Championships, Omaha defeated the San Diego Mojo squad to earn a place in the final round. During the final showdown, they clinched a dominating lead over Grand Rapids Rise with a 3-0 victory to lift the debut edition's trophy. They enjoyed a dominating run in the 2025 season so far, winning 21 faceoffs. They won 10 home games and 11 away games, with 3 losses in each.

With multiple elite athletes, including Anna DeBeer, Elena Scott, and Kylie Murr, the Indy Ignite had earned a spot in the final showdown during the debut season. The squad made its debut during the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. They showed a remarkable run in their first season so far by winning 13 clashes. The star-studded squad dominated eight and six home and away matches, respectively.

Bracket and league standings at 2025 PVF Championships

With 21 wins and 7 losses, Omaha Supernovas are leading the standings table at the 2025 PVF Championships with 61 points. The Atlanta Vibe is following the Supernovas with 52 points and 19 wins in total. The league standings so far at the 2025 Championships are as follows:

Omaha Supernovas (21 -7 ): 61 points Atlanta Vibe (19 - 9): 52 points Orlando Valkyries (18 - 10): 56 points Indy Ignite (13 - 15): 42 points Grand Rapids Rise (11 - 17): 34 points San Diego Mojo (11 - 17): 34 points Vegas Thrill (10 - 18): 27 points Columbus Fury (9 - 19) 30 points

Schedule, when and where to watch the 2025 PVF Championships

Semifinal: Friday, May 9, 2025:

Omaha Supernovas vs Indy Ignite - 8 pm ET

Atlanta Vibe vs Orlando Valkyries - 10:30 pm ET

Final: Sunday, May 11, 2025 - 4 pm ET

All the concluding faceoffs of the Championships will be streamed live on CBS Sports Network.

