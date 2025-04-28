Omaha Supernovas' Ally Batenhorst expresses astonishment after record-breaking performance at PVF clash

Ally Batenhorst was left in awe after setting a franchise record with .667 hitting percentage in the Omaha Supernovas' 3-0 sweep against the Las Vegas Thrill. The match held at CHI Health Center on April 27 saw the Supernovas winning all three sets: 25-20, 25-16, and 25-23.

Ally Batenhorst was overwhelmed at the moment when she realized that she had set the record. She credited her performance to the countless hours of practice in court.

“We do it in everyday practice, and I’m just ready when my chance is there. I just came in and did what I do best,” she said

As a former Husker player, Batenhorst knows the intense passion Nebraska has for volleyball, and she expressed gratitude for the support she has received from fans all season long.

Oh, it’s been amazing. They show up for us every night, regardless of the game, and it’s incredible to have so much support. Everywhere I’ve been, they’ve been so loyal and just amazing. It’s so much fun to have that energy in here,"

Thinking back to her younger self, Batenhorst said with a smile of pride,

Little Ally would be amazed. I never really expected myself to get this far, and it’s just amazing— my dream really came true.”

Omaha Supernovas, the defending champions, had two victories over the weekend. On Friday, they edged out the Columbus Fury in a 3-2 win (21-25, 25-20, 26-24, 23-25, 15-9), followed by Sunday's sweep of the Vegas Thrill.

As the PVF regular season comes to an end by next week, Supernovas lead with a record of 19-7, followed by Atlanta Vibe 18-8, the Orlando Valkyries 16-10, and the Indy Ignite 13-13.

Omaha Supernovas will next face Grand Rapids Rise on Thursday and Atlanta Vibe on Sunday. The top four teams in the league will battle for the 'Match for a Million' on May 9 and 11. Postseason play will take place at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

The 2024 PVF season was the inaugural year of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), with the Omaha Supernovas securing victory, defeating the Grand Rapids Rise.

Ally Batenhorst reflects on her impressive performance after win

Ally Batenhorst serves the ball during the 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship Source: Getty

Ally Batenhorst recorded 10 kills on 15 attacks, with zero errors, and did not get blocked. Speaking about her impressive performance after the match, she said (via Pro Volleyball Federation),

Yeah, I think every day in practice we run with the setters, and I kind of just go in, and it flows, and I didn’t really have to think too hard, and whenever I’m hitting, I just see some holes, and I just hit as hard as I can, honestly.

Batenhorst furthermore added about the competitiveness of their daily practices,

Every day in practice is super competitive, and it’s a lot of fun, but we are used to it. We are used to that pressure, and whenever it's our time to shine, we are ready.

Ally Batenhorst concluded by discussing the blocking skills that she gained through years of practice and expressed how amazing it feels to be back in Nebraska.

