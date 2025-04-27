Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Ally Batenhorst becomes nostalgic as she attends Huskers Spring exhibition

Former Nebraska volleyball player Ally Batenhorst made her feelings known about attending the first match of the Huskers' Spring Exhibition 2025. The team recently concluded its beach volleyball season in March.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers locked horns against Kansas in the first match of the spring exhibition on April 26 in the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers showcased their dominance and claimed the victory with a score of 25-20, 25-18, 25-21, and 25-22.

All the players, including Andi Jackson, Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, and all the other team members, played a significant role in this victory. The former player, Batenhorst, cheered for the team from the audience box and went down memory lane in a recent video.

Ally Batenhorst uploaded a clip on TikTok where she was seen attending the match and waving at the Nebraska players. Following this, she showcased excitement about being there and reminisced about her time as a Nebraska player, as the video's caption read:

"I feel like a proud mom," wrote Batenhorst.

A few days ahead of this match, Ally Batenhorst drew a comparison between playing for Nebraska volleyball and the Omaha Supernovas. In a conversation with the Pro Volleyball Federation, she said that playing for the latter team makes her feel like she was playing for Nebraska.

The 22-year-old also spoke about the support her team receives and said that it makes the sport fun. This match against Kansas was the Cornhuskers' first match under the new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.

Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known about the craze of Nebraska volleyball fans

Dani Busboom Kelly is the new head coach of the Nebraska volleyball team, replacing the former coach, John Cook, who retired after serving the team for 25 years. She took up the new role on January 29, 2025, and recently sat for an interview with Hail Varsity, where she spoke about realizing how big of a deal volleyball is in Nebraska.

Witnessing the tickets for the Spring Match getting sold out in under 30 minutes made her realize how much the Nebraska fans support volleyball.

"It's pretty crazy, and, you know, being away from Nebraska for eight years, you know, you forget a little bit. How big of a deal volleyball is here. And when things like that happen, it's a quick reminder how amazing it is across the state and how much it means to everybody," said Dani Busboom Kelly.

She added:

"So, besides the fact that it's on Derby Day, I'm excited to go out to Ord, and I think they're going to be really impressed with this team, and also this team just so amazing at what they feel like, what they can bring to just fans in general. They're great people, and they really enjoy interacting with fans. And I think Ord is going to be a great time."

The Nebraska volleyball team will next be seen in action on May 3, during their spring match against the South Dakota State at the Ord High School.

