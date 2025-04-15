  • home icon
Ally Batenhorst draws comparison between playing for Nebraska Volleyball team and Omaha Supernova

Alley Baternhost drew a comparison between the Nebraska volleyball team and the Omaha Supernovas. The latter competed at the LOVB finals against LOVB Austin, on April 14, who bagged the victory with a score of 3-0, winning all the sets (25-19, 25-22, 25-23).

Baternhost also played at the inaugural edition of the League One Volleyball Championships, where her team, LOVB Omaha, reached the finals.

Shortly after this tournament, all the Omaha players sat for a conversation with the Pro Volleyball Federation, where they opened up about their experience of being a part of the Supernova community. This also included Batenhorst, who compared her experience of playing in Omaha with Nebraska and revealed that it was always fun for her to play at home.

"It feels similar to Nebraska honestly and just having so much support and that consistent energy every time we play at home is just really fun and it makes volleyball more fun just to have that energy all the time," said Ally Batenhorst.

A few weeks ago, Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly visited the CHI Health Center to support Batenhorst in her team's game against the Vegas Thrill, where the Omahas won the match with a score of 3-0. A few moments later, Batenhorst made her feelings known about her former Nebraska volleyball teammates' support by sharing an adorable selfie with them on her Instagram story. The post's caption read:

"My cuties came to support 🥹🥹 @harpermurray @bergenreilly."
Ally Batenhorst played for the Nebraska team as an outside hitter.

Nebraska Volleyball's ex-coach John Cook made his feelings known about women's sports

In a recent interview with Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska volleyball's ex-coach, John Cook, explored the sensitive topic of women's sports. He spoke about his interview with the Athletic Director, Bill Byrne, who hired him, revealing that his conversation with him ended almost immediately.

Drawing experience from this conversation, Cook opened up about his thoughts of pushing women's sports more and providing opportunities for women in volleyball. Cook said:

"No, no. But Bill Byrne, who hired me, was the Athletic director- and I've told every athletic director that I've worked for here that my interview was literally just two minutes with him.
"He said,' Hey, we want you. You can ask for anything, and I'll never say no. We may not be able to do it but I'll never say no.' That was our interview, and I said I'm in," Nebraska volleyball's ex-coach said.

John Cook retired from Nebraska volleyball after serving the team for 25 years.

