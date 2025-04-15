Ex Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook makes feelings known about pushing boundaries in women's sports

Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook expressed his thoughts about creating a revolution and pushing the boundaries in women's sports. The American coach reflected on his journey from joining the team to bringing about multiple changes that effectively contributed to the progress of women's sports, with support from the Athletics director and the top management.

Ad

Coach Cook spoke about his interview with Bill Byrne, then-Athletic Director, and shared how it lasted only a few minutes. However, the fact that they did not put any restrictions on him was something that truly stood out for him. As he began leading the Nebraksa Volleyball team, he always had the vision to dream big and push the players out of their comfort zone.

In an on-court interview with Hurrdat Sports, the American coach spoke about pushing boundaries in women's volleyball and bringing it to such a point where events are witnessing a footfall of over 92,000 fans along with nationwide popularity.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about whether Cook expected the sport to grow to such a level, he said:

"No, no. But Bill Byrne, who hired me, was the Athletic director- and I've told every athletic director that I've worked for here that my interview was literally just two minutes with him. He said,' Hey, we want you. You can ask for anything, and I'll never say no. We may not be able to do it but I'll never say no.' That was our interview, and I said I'm in.

Ad

"That's the way it has been here with volleyball. I've asked, and we've found a way to do things and we call it dreaming big, and so no did we imagine that? But we kept pushing the envelope, and that was something why I wanted to take this job because I knew it would provide an opportunity to push to a place it has never been before in the sport of volleyball," he added.

Ad

Ad

Coach John Cook pens a message for Nebraska Volleyball fans

Coach John Cook speaks to the Nebraska Volleyball team - Source: Getty

Coach John Cook wrote an emotional message announcing his retirement after leading the team for 25 years. Fans were touched by his words, expressed their thoughts on social media, and extended their best wishes to Coach Cook for his retirement.

Ad

The 3-time National coach of the year penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for fans and thanked them for their incredible support over the years.

"I had no idea until this past week how many people have been touched and moved by Nebraska Volleyball. I want to thank everyone who reached out. It means a lot to me. Let's get ready for DBK and the team to unleash hell," read the message.

Ad

Cook expressed his excitement of witnessing the next phase of the Nebraska Volleyball team under the leadership of former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More