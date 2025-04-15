Ex Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook makes feelings known about pushing boundaries in women's sports

Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook expressed his thoughts about creating a revolution and pushing the boundaries in women's sports. The American coach reflected on his journey from joining the team to bringing about multiple changes that effectively contributed to the progress of women's sports, with support from the Athletics director and the top management.
Coach Cook spoke about his interview with Bill Byrne, then-Athletic Director, and shared how it lasted only a few minutes. However, the fact that they did not put any restrictions on him was something that truly stood out for him. As he began leading the Nebraksa Volleyball team, he always had the vision to dream big and push the players out of their comfort zone.
In an on-court interview with Hurrdat Sports, the American coach spoke about pushing boundaries in women's volleyball and bringing it to such a point where events are witnessing a footfall of over 92,000 fans along with nationwide popularity.
Speaking about whether Cook expected the sport to grow to such a level, he said:
"No, no. But Bill Byrne, who hired me, was the Athletic director- and I've told every athletic director that I've worked for here that my interview was literally just two minutes with him. He said,' Hey, we want you. You can ask for anything, and I'll never say no. We may not be able to do it but I'll never say no.' That was our interview, and I said I'm in.
"That's the way it has been here with volleyball. I've asked, and we've found a way to do things and we call it dreaming big, and so no did we imagine that? But we kept pushing the envelope, and that was something why I wanted to take this job because I knew it would provide an opportunity to push to a place it has never been before in the sport of volleyball," he added.
Coach John Cook pens a message for Nebraska Volleyball fans
Coach John Cook wrote an emotional message announcing his retirement after leading the team for 25 years. Fans were touched by his words, expressed their thoughts on social media, and extended their best wishes to Coach Cook for his retirement.
The 3-time National coach of the year penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for fans and thanked them for their incredible support over the years.
"I had no idea until this past week how many people have been touched and moved by Nebraska Volleyball. I want to thank everyone who reached out. It means a lot to me. Let's get ready for DBK and the team to unleash hell," read the message.
Cook expressed his excitement of witnessing the next phase of the Nebraska Volleyball team under the leadership of former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly.