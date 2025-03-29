Former Nebraska Volleyball player Ally Batenhorst gives 5-word reaction to Harper Murray's latest gesture of support

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Ally Batenhorst recently shared a glimpse of her reunion with Nebraska icons Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly. Batenhorst, who plays professional volleyball with the Omaha Supernovas, reflected on the support she received from her Nebraska teammates through an Instagram story.

Batenhorst played for the Nebraska Volleyball team as an outside hitter and was named twice to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team. In 2022, she was named to the Louisville Regional All-Tournament Team and Academic All-District. In the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft, Batenhorst was selected in the second round as the 15th overall pick by the Omaha Supernovas, a professional indoor volleyball team based in Omaha, Nebraska.

In their recent match against the Vegas Thrill, the Supernovas won the game with a concluding score of 3-0 at the CHI Health Center. The Nebraska Volleyball team icons, Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly, were present for Batenhorst's game. Through her Instagram story, Batenhorst expressed her thoughts, adding:

“my cuties came to support 🥹🥹 @harpermurray @bergenreilly”

Screenshot of Ally Batenhorst's Instagram story | Credits: IG/allybatenhorst

The Nebraska Volleyball team’s Harper Murray was named to the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten First Team two times. In 2024, she was the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player and named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team. In 2023, she was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Bergen Reilly is a prominent junior setter and was named twice to the AVCA All-America Second Team, AVCA All-Region Team, and All-Big Ten First Team. In 2023 and 2024, she was named the Big Ten Setter of the Year. Last year, Reilly was the AVCA First Serve Showcase Best Setter.

Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on being the first woman head coach to lead the Nebraska Volleyball team

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

In January 2025, Dani Busboom Kelly was named the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team. She became the first woman and fourth head coach in the history of the program.

She was named the AVCA East Region Coach of the Year four times and ACC Coach of the Year three times. During her introductory press conference via Hail Varsity, Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts on leading the Nebraska Volleyball program as the first woman head coach and the impact of emerging women in sports. She added,

“This year we had the first woman to win a National Championship and now you're seeing more women take over these historic programs. Getting a chance to lead and to show that we can do it and for me it's more than just being a woman, it's just about we can be really successful and competitive but we can also have great family lives,” she shared [10:05 onwards]

The former AVCA Hall of Famer head coach John Cook guided Nebraska to four national championships, eight NCAA Finals appearances, and twelve NCAA Semifinals appearances.

