Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on season progress while reminiscing about recent getaway

Nebraska volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly recently shared major info related to the Huskers' training as she reminisced about her time in Hawaii, along with the other players of the team. Kelly's Nebraska Huskers traveled to Hawaii as part of their beach volleyball schedule a few weeks ago.

Ad

Nebraska won all their clashes during this visit, winning three contests against Hawaii Pacific and one against Chaminade. Kelly shared a few pictures of her leisure time with her players on her Instagram handle from the Hawaii visit. The post featured several Nebraska Volleyball players such as Harper Murray, Laney Choboy, Andi Jackson, and Bergen Reilly.

Soon after the conclusion of a successful beach volleyball stint, the team has focused on indoor volleyball, coming ahead of them in the season. Informing about this in her post, the newly recruited head coach also revealed that the team has started the indoor volleyball practice earlier this week on Wednesday. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Started indoor season on Wednesday but doesn’t mean we can’t miss Hawaii! Vibes are high as we finish the week strong!"

Ad

Kelly is one of the most prominent coaches in the current circuit, having won the AVCA East Region Coach of the Year award four times in her career.

Nebraska volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shares the reason for choosing volleyball

Dani Busboom Kelly speaking with an official last year during the NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Nebraska volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly recently explained why she chose volleyball over any other sport in her career. During her playing years, Kelly was a major force in the libero position for the Huskers and scored an impressive 580 digs in her first season.

Ad

In an interview last month, Kelly said that she chose volleyball after watching the Nebraska team and its players during her youth years. Additionally, she also mentioned that she liked the sports because of their teamwork and the need for different types of personalities. She said (via Nebraska Huskers YouTube, 3:21 onwards):

"Because of Nebraska Volleyball and watching these games when you're 9-10 years old and that's what you aspire to do and you want to be like those players and be a part of something that can make a difference in other people's lives and on top of that Volleyball is the ultimate team sport and it's full of joy, it's fun, you really get to see personalities in a game more than just a couple of times."

Ad

During the conversation, Dani Busboom Kelly also remarked that she also loved several other sports but had a special connection with volleyball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback