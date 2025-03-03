Dani Busboom Kelly discusses her bond with John Cook as she reflects on return to Nebraska Volleyball

Dani Busboom Kelly, the newly appointed head coach of the Nebraska volleyball program, recently shared her thoughts on beginning the 2025 season with the team. She also gave her views on her progressive relationship with ex-head coach John Cook.

The Nebraska volleyball program was led for 25 years by four-time NCAA Champion and former head coach John Cook. Dani Busboom Kelly has been named the fourth head coach in the history of the program. She recently expressed her insights on starting the new season with Nebraska and gave her thoughts on Cook.

The former Louisville Cardinals head coach recently talked to Hurrdat Sports Director Hail Varsity’s Sausha Durkan during the Omaha Supernovas match and mentioned:

“I think being back at Huskers Nation, the support, not only from just fans but also the administration, where volleyball is very very important. And then, I mean this group of women that we have on our team, they're awesome. So, I am really looking forward to working with them.” [0:57 onwards]

Talking about her relationship with Cook Busboom Kelly further continued:

“It's super important, not only his support for taking over the program but just, I knew a lot about the program; I was about to take over because we've had such a great open relationship over the last 8 years, even though we were competing. So, it's just, it was very comfortable.”

Under Kelly’s tutelage, the Cardinals reached two NCAA Championship matches and three NCAA Semifinals. She was named the AVCA East Region Coach of the Year four times.

Dani Busboom Kelly reveals her first foray into coaching

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly completed her collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She spent eight years with the Louisville Cardinals and, as head coach, took the program’s success to greater heights. During her interview with the Nebraska Huskers, the acclaimed head coach shared her views on when she decided to pursue coaching.

“It really wasn't until my senior year when I switched positions and really started thinking about the game in a different way and I felt like I was going to regret it if I didn't try it,” she shared [1:07 onwards].

She added:

“And of course, it's like you should not just try coaching; you can't really do that. It's in your blood or it's not or it's something you're passionate about. So once I got that first job, I knew I was in it for the long haul.”

The 2016 AVCA National Assistant Coach of the Year further expressed that the best part about coaching was the connection with the players and the fact that they keep one "young". The three-time ACC Coach of the Year called coaching a "gift", noting that it almost doesn't "feel" like a job, and she couldn't believe she was even getting paid for it.

