"Our responsibility to continue that"- Former Louisville Volleyball Player Anna DeBeer makes feelings known about pioneering change in women's sports

Former Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer expressed her thoughts about pioneering change in the women's sports landscape. The American volleyball player expressed how numerous women in her life have played a crucial role in inspiring her to push her limits and achieve her goals.

On the occassion of Women’s History Month, Anna DeBeer reflected on the recent rise in women's sports and expressed her gratitude to the athletes who played a major role in paving the way for the current generation of female athletes. DeBeer expressed how she considers it her responsibility to continue the growth of women's sports and inspire the next generation of athletes.

DeBeer spoke about the impact of the women in her life in an interview with Indy Ignite and shed light on an important lesson that she learned from them

"They've definitely done so much. Every single person in my life, I look up to them so much and they really taught me a lot to go for what I want, inspire the people and I really just have been trying to do that all the time," she said.

"I really just think they've set the path, now it our job, our responsibility to continue that. I think women's sports, women's volleyball are continuously growing so, just to see the way that is going is really exciting," she added.

Furthermore, DeBeer shared that the young fans who cheer for her are among her biggest inspirations, motivating her to improve every time.

Anna DeBeer on losing in the finals of the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship

Anna DeBeer competes in the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Anna DeBeer penned an emotional note on Instagram as she reflected on missing out on the NCAA Women's Division 1 title after putting forward great performances throughout the season. The Louisville Volleyball team lost to Penn State after a thrilling four set match.

DeBeer expressed how the it wasn't the result that she expected. However, she expressed her gratitude on receiving the opportunity to compete for the Louisville Volleyball team during her NCAA Career.

"I think it’s safe to say that this post is long overdue, but it’s taken me quite some time to process these last few weeks & put into words how much this program means to me. Although this season didn’t end the way I had hoped and dreamed for, with all the stars aligning for a perfect end to my career, I have nothing but pure gratitude for all this program has done for me these last 5 years," she wrote.

Furthermore, she thanked her fans for their unwavering support and hoped to continue to put forward great performances as she embarked on a new phase in her career by turning pro.

