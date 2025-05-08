Omaha Supernovas Brooke Nuneviller drops 3-word reaction for her teammates as they gear up for PVF Championships playoffs

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller recently expressed her admiration for her teammates ahead of their appearance at the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Championships' playoff rounds. The Omaha Supernovas earned a spot to compete in the semifinal round that will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the Lee's Family Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Omaha Supernovas will lock horns with Indy Ignite, who made their debut this season, at 8 pm ET. The team is on a quest to defend the title they won during the debut Pro Volleyball Federation Championships by defeating Grand Rapids Rise with a 3-0 victory. Ahead of the semifinal, the team was seen engaging in a media day event, the glimpses of which were shared by 4-year pro libero Camila Gomez.

She shared a carousel of pictures and videos from the media day while expressing her excitement for the upcoming clash and wrote:

"Playoffs❤️‍🔥"

Nuneviller shared the picture on her Instagram story featuring herself and conveyed her admiration for her teammates, writing,

"Mis Amigas Lindas (My pretty friends)," adding a blue and pink heart emoji.

She also expressed her love for her teammates in the comment section of the post and wrote:

"TE AMO (I love you)."

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller wins the 2025 PVF Outside Hitter of the Year Award

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller recently won the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Outside Hitter of the Year Award. The honor was bestowed on her on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. This made her the only second Omaha Supernovas player to win any league positional award after Betty De La Cruz who earned the Server of the Year award in 2024.

So far in the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season, she has competed in 29 games, including 103 sets. Having posted nine aces and 25 blocks, she has collected 426 points. After competing for the University of Oregon during her collegiate journey, she collected three-time All-American honors, and four-time All-Pac 12 Selection, and became the only player in Pac-12 history to record 1,500+ kills and 2,000+ digs.

Brooke Nuneviller continued her remarkable performance during the first year of her professional volleyball journey and was also named PVF Player of the Week. The Omaha Supernovas have so far registered 21 wins and 7 losses, including 10 home and 11 away victorious games. They will enter the semifinal round of the 2025 PVF Championships as the leader with a tally of 61 points.

