"Biggest fan" - Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly reacts to Lexi Rodriguez's performance against LOVB Madison

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball player Bergen Reilly recently reacted to her former teammate, Lexi Rodriguez's performance against LOVB Madison on Saturday (March 1). However, Rodriguez's side eventually lost the match 1-3.

Rodriguez inflicted four digs during the match in her time she got during this match and also made six attacks. This performance led her former teammate to share high praise for her.

Reilly took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses from Rodriguez's performance against LOVB Madison, where the former Nebraska libero could be seen fulfilling her defensive duties efficiently. She further expressed her admiration for Reilly and wrote:

"I'm Lexi Rodriguez's biggest fan"

Screenshot of Bergen Reilly's Instagram story feat her admiration for Lexi Rodriguez (Image via: Reilly's Instagram)

Lexi Rodriguez's LOVB Omaha's next clash is against LOVB Atlanta on Sunday (March 1) at the Alliant Energy Center, and the team will then be in action on March 6 at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena against LOVB Salt Lake.

Bergen Reilly shared her thoughts about the new Nebraska Cornshuskers coach, Dani Busboom Kelly

Bergen Reilly during a run of play at the 2024 NCAA Championships semifinals at the KFC Yum Center (Image via: Getty Images)

Bergen Reilly expressed her opinion about former Husker and assistant coach of the program, Dani Busboom Kelly, who has slotted in to replace John Cook as the team's head coach.

In a press conference, Reilly stated that Kelly is a former Husker, owing to which she knows the ethos of the program and its style of play, which other coaches will not be familiar with. The Nebraska setter also praised Kelly for the impressive work she did with Louisville Cardinals, who reached the finals of the 2024 national event. She said (via Hail Varsity, 3:41 onwards):

"I think like it's been mentioned she's from here, she knows what it takes and that's something unless you have played at Nebraska you don't really know it. So she can coach with that in the back of her mind, and obviously she took Lousiville from where it was to National Championships and in a pretty short period of time she she has proven herself as a coach. Just obviously as a player, as an athlete she is a Nebraskan. She even cared about Nebraska while she was at other places."

Next season, Bergen Reilly will be playing in her third season at the Nebraska Cornshuskers program. She has amassed 151 kills in her previous two seasons and has also amassed 667 digs.

