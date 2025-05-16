Nebraska Volleyball's head coach Dani Busboom Kelly has expressed her thoughts on the team’s commitment. She praised their work ethic, highlighting how the players have remained mentally and physically dedicated since day one.

Kelly became the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball program following John Cook’s retirement in January 2025. Since taking over, the team has continued to find success in both beach volleyball and spring games.

In her first year as a coach for the program, Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about how she has been impressed by team’s work ethic. During the first episode of The Epicenter, a Nebraska Volleyball original series, she shared her thoughts about the team, stating (2:16 onwards)

“This team is super hungry, and from day one, there has not been any wavering in their work ethic or the mentality they went into the sand with or came into the gym with, which has been really impressive. Just to see that every day the commitment to be great and the commitment to use this for fuel for the fall, when it feels so far away is incredible.”

Notably, the program last won the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship in 2017 by defeating Florida (3-1). However, in the past two seasons, despite reaching the Final Four, the team has missed out on claiming the championship.

Under Dani Busboom Kelly’s guidance, the program comprising likes of Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, Rebekah Allick, Taylor Landfair among others will hope to make a strong statement this season, with eyes on the NCAA title.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on her decision to get into coaching role

: Dani Busboom Kelly at Division I Womens Volleyball Championship 2022 (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on what led her to pursue a career in coaching. During a February 2025 interview with Jessica Coody, the Nebraska Volleyball Radio Network announcer and host, she talked about how she considered coaching after switching positions in her senior college year which brought her a new perspective on the game, saying (1:07 onwards):

“It really wasn't until my senior year, when I switched positions and really started thinking about the game in a different way and I felt like I was going to regret it if I didn't try it. Of course, it's like, you should not just try coaching, you can't really do that.

“It's in your blood or it's not, or it's something you're passionate about. So once I got that first job, you know, I knew I was in it for the long haul,” she added.

Kelly then spoke about how the best part of being a coach is the connection she forms with her players and the joy of watching them grow. She further added that her players keep her feeling young and that the job is so enjoyable, it often doesn’t feel like work at all.

