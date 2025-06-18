"Cannot wait to be a husker" - Nebraska Volleyball gets major boost after Shaye Witherspoon's commitment

Nebraska Volleyball is looking at a strong season with the entry of Shaye Witherspoon. The 6'3" outside hitter has announced her commitment to the Cornhuskers for the 2027 season.

Witherspoon shared the news on her Instagram profile. She thanked her coaches at Lafayette High School and the Rockwood Thunder Volleyball Club for their constant support, adding that she couldn't wait to be a Husker.

Witherspoon posted on her account,

"I am beyond grateful and SUPER excited to announce my verbal commitment to play volleyball at the University of Nebraska where I will be continuing my academic and athletic career!!!"

The new recruit for the Nebraska Volleyball further added,

"First, I want to thank my friends and family for supporting me through this process, especially my parents and sisters for their continuous encouragement throughout the years. Thank you to my coaches at @lancervolleyball and @rockwoodthundervbc for getting me where I am today! And a B1G thank you to Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, Coach Kelly, and Coach Brennan for giving me this amazing opportunity, I cannot wait to be a husker!!"

Shaye Witherspoon is not the only player to have joined Nebraska Volleyball recently. She will be joined by players like setter Malorie Boesiger, libero Pulelehua Laikona, and middle blocker Kendall Omoruyi for the next season.

Kendall Omoruyi shares her thoughts on joining the Nebraska Volleyball squad

Kendall Omoruyi shares reaction on joining Nebraska Volleyball squad [Image Source : Kendall Omoruyi's Instagram]

Nebraska Volleyball also secured a top recruit with the commitment of Kendall Omoruyi for the 2027 season. The middle blocker shared her thoughts about joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Omoruyi shared a few snaps of herself in Nebraska Cornhuskers gear on her Instagram profile. She wrote,

"I am incredibly excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to play at the University of Nebraska! First and foremost, I want to thank God for everything he has done for me and guiding me in the right path. I would like to thank my Mom for all of her support and sacrifices that she has made for me to be in this position. To my family that have pushed me in so many ways and sparked that internal drive."

Kendall Omoruyi has also represented the US volleyball team at the junior level. The middle blocker represented the US national U19 team in 2019. In the 2023-24 varsity season, Omoruyi registered 171 kills and 20 digs in the 75 sets she played.

