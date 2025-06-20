Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger reacts to Lexi Rodriguez's impressive VNL debut for Team USA

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger was left stunned after Lexi Rodriguez's impressive Volleyball Nations League (VNL) debut on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. After staying dormant from the first week of the event, Rodriguez made her debut in the second week, which is scheduled from June 18 to 22, 2025, in Belgrade, Serbia.

Rodriguez debuted at the 2025 VNL after concluding her rookie LOVB season. On Wednesday, the American team locked horns against the host nation, Serbia, and dominated the faceoff with a breathtaking 3-2 victory.

The former Huskers' libero recorded a match-high of 17 digs. She led the team to victory by not only saving the rallies but also turning them around. She helped the team to win the first two sets and make a comeback in the last one.

Following Rodriguez's notable debut, Nebraska Volleyball's libero Boesiger expressed her admiration and penned an uplifting message.

"@lexi.rodriguez_you are a superstar!!"

Maisie Boesiger praises Lexi Rodriguez in her Instagram story. (Image credits: Instagram@maisieboesiger)

The American team will next compete against Poland, the Netherlands, and France in week 2 of the preliminary rounds. The next preliminary rounds are scheduled from July 9 to 13 and from July 23 to 27 in Arlington, Texas, and Lodz, Poland, respectively.

Lexi Rodriguez makes her feelings known after winning the AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez of the Nebraska Huskers during the Division I Women's Volleyball in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez was honored with the AAU James E. Sullivan Award. The prestigious award is presented to the athlete showing remarkable performance at collegiate, Olympic, or other elite levels in the United States.

Rodriguez became the first Husker and only the third volleyball player in history to earn this feat.

After winning the award, she expressed her gratitude towards her former teammates and the Nebraska Husker's staff.

"I could say thank you to so many people. I want to be here if it wasn't for the University of Nebraska all my coaching staff, and my teammates who are here with me to and just all their belief that they had in me through my college career, my volleyball career is a huge reason as to why I was able to do what I was able to do and I'm so grateful for them," she said.

She joined the notable list of legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, former track and field athletes Carl Lewis and Joyner-Kersee, WNBA star Caitlyn Clark, and multiple-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles after winning the award.

