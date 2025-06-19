"Playing the victim over her own comments”- Fans back Simone Biles amid major "bullying" accusations from MyKayla Skinner

Simone Biles received support from her fans after being accused of bullying by her former teammate, MyKayla Skinner. The former gymnast accused Biles of "bullying and belittling" her on multiple occasions.

Ad

Skinner also criticized Biles for calling out Riley Gaines, who spoke against transgender athletes competing in women's sports. She also referred to her now-deleted YouTube video, where she took a jab at recent gymnasts for lacking work ethic following the Olympic Trials. Referring to the video, Skinner stated that she experienced cyberbullying and blamed Biles for a lack of support in the situation.

However, Skinner's recent remarks didn't go over well with some fans, one of whom highlighted the lack of evidence of Biles' behavior towards Skinner.

Ad

Trending

"Wild how there’s no evidence of Simone being a belittling bully but we’ve got MyKayla being racist, calling the Olympic team lazy w/ no work ethic, saying safeguards put in place to stop abuse is ruining the sport, victim blaming Nassar’s victims, & ignoring Covid protocols in 4K."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan highlighted Skinner's comments on gymnasts, which she made during the 2024 Olympic Trials.

"Remember when Mykayla Skinner said gymnasts are worse now that coaches can’t abuse them."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan labeled even Skinner as 'racist' and slammed her for not providing a specific incident and making unsupported claims.

"She's also a well known racist and that interview just sounds like she's blaming Simone for things random people online have said about her. She didn't actually make any specific accusations against Simone."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are a few more reactions:

"And finally, on a personal note... In 2018 at the Worlds in Doha, while was dealing with a kidney stone (and competing!), she took the time and initiative to message me directly to make sure I felt comfortable and safe in a country where it is illegal to be gay," Olympics.com producer wrote.

Ad

"He tries to get her to name a specific incident where Simone bullied her while they were teammates and she can’t name one lmaoooo. And playing the victim over her own comments about the 2024 Olympic team is CRAZYYYYYY," another fan wrote.

When Simone Biles supported her teammates after MyKayla Skinner's comments

Simone Biles at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ahead of the Olympic Trials, MyKayla Skinner called out current gymnasts, including the Paris Games' team, for not putting all their efforts and lacking talent in one of her YouTube videos.

Ad

"Besides Simone, I feel like that the talent and the depth just isn't what it used to be. I just noticed, I mean obviously, a lot of girls don't work as hard and the girls just don't have the work ethic... To get trained to be into gymnastics, you do have to be a little aggressive and a little intense", Skinner said.

Ad

Skinner's comment did not sit well with Biles, who backed her teammates and clapped at Skinner after dominating the team event in Paris. Sharing a picture of their winning moment, Simone Biles chimed in:

"lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸"

Simone Biles and her teammates won the gold medal after defeating the Brazilian and Italian squads.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More