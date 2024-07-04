“Besides Simone I feel like the talent & depth just isn’t like what it used to be” - Mykayla Skinner takes a dig at the U.S. Gymnastics team for Paris

Former US gymnast Mykayla Skinner hosted two YouTube watch parties and posted a recapitulation video of the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials on her channel. The 2020 Olympics vault silver medalist opined that the other gymnasts besides Simone Biles don't have as much depth and talent.

Mykayla Skinner headed to the 2016 Rio Olympics as a traveling alternate and won the vault silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was part of three gold-winning teams at the 2014, 2015 and 2019 World Championships. She retired in 2021, shortly after her Tokyo Olympics appearance.

Despite ending her gymnastics career, Mykayla Skinner closely follows her former sport, especially in the Olympic year. Recently, she posted a video where she took a jab at the Paris Olympics qualifiers, except Simone Biles. According to her, the US women's gymnastics team isn't what the world witnessed in the past years.

Skinner said in a YouTube video which was deleted after public backlash:

"Besides Simone, I feel like that the talent and the depth just isn't what it used to be. I just noticed, I mean obviously, a lot of girls don't work as hard and the girls just don't have the work ethic... To get trained to be into gymnastics, you do have to be a little aggressive and a little intense."

Mykayla Skinner was part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alongside Biles but didn't qualify for the finals in any individual apparatus. However, she replaced the latter in the vault final when Biles withdrew midway through the competition due to the 'twisties'.

Biles penned a heartfelt note for her fellow Olympian on her X handle since the Olympiad also marked the conclusion of her career. Her caption read:

"So incredibly proud of this girl right here. thanks for always keeping gym light hearted and fun! love you! you’re amazing ms olympian."

Mykayla Skinner about the Olympic Trials - "It was so freaking stressful"

Skinner participated in both the 2016 and 2020 Summer Games Trials. According to her, words can't explain the immense pressure gymnasts feel during the meet.

She said in the video she posted on her YouTube channel (via Deseret):

"There was so much stress and pressure that it was honestly such a blur. The pressure of this competition is insane. It is so weird being on the other side of it (now)."

Skinner also empathized with Shilese Jones, Kayla DiCello and Skye Blakely, who will be absent from the Paris Olympics due to injuries.

