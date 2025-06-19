Why is MyKayla Skinner accusing Simone Biles of bullying? All about what happened between the former USA teammates

American gymnast MyKayla Skinner had accused Simone Biles of bullying her. In a conversation on The Will Cain Show, the 28-year-old gymnast revealed that the Olympic champion had 'belittled and bullied her' on multiple occasions.

Skinner had previously supported Riley Gaines on the issue of excluding transgender athletes from women's sports. She had called out Biles for her statements against Gaines, terming them as 'deeply troubling'.

Skinner recounted previous incidents, including the Olympic trials controversy, where Biles had allegedly 'belittled and bullied' her. She said:

"Yeah, so one of the big incidents happened last year, during the Olympic Games. I had multiple fans reach out to me that I make a YouTube video on the Olympic trials, just because I know gymnastics, I've been through it, and the processes. And then, during my short 15 minute YouTube video, they had taken a clip from it, and twisted my words, and gone viral, and then the bullying had happened."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The controversy Skinner was referring to was about her statements in a YouTube video she had posted last year, which was later deleted. In the video, she said:

"Besides Simone, I feel like that the talent and the depth just isn't what it used to be. I just noticed, I mean obviously, a lot of girls don't work as hard and the girls just don't have the work ethic... To get trained to be into gymnastics, you do have to be a little aggressive and a little intense."

However, after severe backlash from many gymnasts, including Simone Biles, the Olympic silver medalist had to delete the video and issue an unconditional apology.

When Simone Biles took a dig at MyKayla Skinner for the controversial statement on the Olympic trials

Simone Biles [Image Source: Getty]

Simone Biles had responded to the MyKayla Skinner controversy a few days after contributing to the team all-around gold medal at the Paris Olympics. In a subtle dig at the Olympic silver medalist, Biles posted some glimpses from the event on her Instagram account, as she wrote in the caption:

"Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇"

The 27-year-old gymnast later defended her stance and mentioned why it was necessary to back her teammates. In her conversation with PEOPLE, Biles said:

"It's important because you have to teach them to use their voices. I just felt like it was right in that moment to stand up for them, because they're so young and they haven't fully stood in their power yet. "

Skinner was subjected to months of online abuse and cyberbullying despite her apology. In her recent conversation, she also accused Biles of not calling out the cyberbullying against her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More