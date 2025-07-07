Nebraska volleyball’s Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick send warm birthday wishes to freshman Kenna Cogill

Nebraska Volleyball shared birthday greetings for their Freshman player Kenna Cogill. The Husker middle blocker was greeted by her fellow teammates Andi Jackson, Rebekah Allick, and others.

Ad

The 6'4" middle blocker has registered 778 kills and 396 blocks in her volleyball career with Pumas. The former Perry High School student led her school to the Arizona 6A state tournament in her final season with the school and has also earned Arizona Republic All-Arizona honors in 2023 and 2024. Kenna Cogill was committed to Oregon since 2023, but Cogill flipped her commitment because of coach Matt Ulmer, who moved to Kansas.

Husker Volleyball shared a birthday greeting for Freshman Kenna Cogill in a wholesome birthday Instagram post. Her fellow Husker teammates also shared their warm greetings for the Husker freshman.

Ad

Trending

"Wishing Freshman @kenna.cogill a very Happy Birthday today!! 🎂🥳"

Ad

Cogill's teammate Andi Jackson also shared birthday greetings for her fellow teammate, dropping an enthusiastic two-word greeting.

"Birthday girl 💃💃💃"

Screenshot of Huskervb Instagram post (@huskervb/ig)

Rebekah Allick, the Husker Volleyball's middle blocker, shared her one-word reaction to the birthday post.

Ad

"Bdayyy"

Screenshot of Huskervb Instagram post (@huskervb/ig)

Cogill flipped her commitment and moved to the University of Nebraska. The new Husker 6'4" middle blocker was also the club teammate of Husker teammate Teraya Sigler. Allie Szech was also one of the players, alongside Cogill, to move to Husker Volleyball during the transfer portal.

Ad

Shaye Witherspoon commits to Nebraska Volleyball for the 2027 Season

Nebraska Volleyball is set to add a talented outside hitter to its roster. Shaye Witherspoon has committed to the Husker Volleyball program for the 2027 season. The 6'3" outside hitter shared her gratitude for the coaches at Lafayette High School and Thunder Volleyball Club.

"First, I want to thank my friends and family for supporting me through this process, especially my parents and sisters for their continuous encouragement throughout the years. Thank you to my coaches at @lancervolleyball and @rockwoodthundervbc for getting me where I am today! And a B1G thank you to Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, Coach Kelly, and Coach Brennan for giving me this amazing opportunity, I cannot wait to be a husker!! 🌽❤️🏐 GBR!!!!!"

Ad

Huskers also welcomed the talented setter Malorie Boesiger, libero Pulelehua Laikona, and middle blocker Kendall Omruyi alongside the outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon. Coach Dani Busboom Kelly of Nebraska Volleyball has brought Virginia Adriano, the Italian volleyball sensation, for the new season at the Huskers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More