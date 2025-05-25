Allie Sczech, Maisie Boesiger and other Nebraska volleyball players react to Harper Murray's vacation highlights

Many players on the Nebraska Volleyball team including Allie Sczech, Maisie Boesiger, Keri Leimbach, and more reacted to outside hitter Harper Murray's latest highlights on social media. Murray, who has represented the Nebraska Volleyball team for three years, shared a few images of herself relaxing on vacation in Jamaica. Her and the Nebraska Volleyball team are unwinding ahead of the 2025 season, which will kick off on August 22nd with the AVCA First Serve event.

Ad

Harper Murray is regarded as an integral member of the Huskers Volleyball team. She joined as the No.1 overall recruit in the nation, and made her breakthrough while playing club volleyball for Legacy where she won the AAU U17 National Championship in 2021. In her sophmore year, she was selected to the AVCA All-America Second Team, the All-Big Ten First Team, and the AVCA All-Region Team for the second year in a row.

Ad

Trending

In a post shared on Instagram, Murray wrote:

"on vacay,"

Ad

Allie Sczech, who recently joined the Nebraska Volleyball team, commented:

"So perfect"

Still taken from Murray's Instagram (Source: @harpermurrayy/Instagram)

Maisie Boesiger, who plays as a libero, wrote:

Ad

"You are so slay,"

Still taken from Murray's Instagram (Source: @harpermurrayy/Instagram)

Freshman Keri Leimbach also commented on the post:

Ad

"Yes"

Still taken from Murray's Instagram (Source: @harpermurrayy/Instagram)

Harper Murray was named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team last year, and will be hoping to repeat the feat this year.

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recalls how John Cook was there for her following her troubled off season

Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray previously praised John Cook for being supportive of her following her legal incidents and public mental health issues earlier in the year. Murray shared a close relationship with John Cook, who retired following a decade long career with the Nebraska Volleyball team as head coach.

Ad

In an interview with the Athletic, Murray had this to say on how supportive Cook was of her:

“He wasn’t happy with me,” Murray said. “But at the same time, he promised my mom that he would be there for me. And that’s exactly what he did. He held me accountable. But he gave me grace.

“I have a lot of love and respect for him. I wouldn’t be the person or the player I am without him. And I know that I owe a lot to him. One of my biggest goals in life is to make him proud, especially because I put our program through a lot. I put us in the gutter at some points.”

John Cook coached the Nebraska Volleyball team for 25 years. Following his retirement, former Husker player Dani Busboom Kelly has become the new head coach of the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More