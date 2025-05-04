Rebekah Allick makes her feelings known on support from Nebraska Volleyball fans

Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekah Allick expressed her gratitude to the Ord High School fans during the Huskers' volleyball match against South Dakota State on Saturday, May 3. The game was part of the Huskers' spring volleyball season, in which the team won 4-0.

Allick featured on the court for the Huskers during the game and contributed well in both the offensive and defensive setups. She scored eight kills to add to her nine blocks in the defensive front.

Her teammates, such as Harper Murray and Andi Jackson, performed impressively with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Freshman Campbell Flynn also chipped in with 44 assists against South Dakota State to conclude this spring season.

Following the victory, Nebraska Volleyball senior Rebekah Allick addressed the fans and thanked them for constantly supporting the Huskers side through the home games. Additionally, Allick also credited the fans for the 400 home games sell-out. She said (via Hail Varsity):

"What this program does and what we believe and what we stand for and it ws to bring it back to you guys cause you showed out at the Memorial, you showed out at the home games. There's a reason why we have a 400 sell-out streak so we thank you guys for your support and you constantly showing up for us."

The Nebraska Volleyball side achieved the 400-home-match sellout last season during a match against Illinois in September.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick shares her emotions of stepping onto the court without Johk Cook during the Kansas game

Rebekah Allick (Image via: Getty)

Rebekah Allick shared her emotions of playing without John Cook for the first time during the game against Kansas, which the Huskers dominated by a 4-0 margin.

In a post-match conference, Allick shared that the emotions were very weird during the game with the absence of Cook. Additionally, she mentioned that as time passed, the court and arena started feeling like home.

She said (via Hail Varsity, 00:36 onwards):

"At first, it felt really weird. I was telling Olivia (Mauch) that being out there, going through technically old experiences but with a missing piece, you know without John Cook., like you're used to him walking out, having his pep talk and it's like it's missing. So it was weird and then it started to feel like home again."

During the conversation, the Nebraska Volleyball senior also remarked that the emotions were quite similar to her freshman year, despite knowing that this is her final season with the Huskers.

