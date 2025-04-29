Rebekah Allick pens 1-word reaction to Nebraska Volleyball coach lauding liberos including Laney Choboy, Olivia Mauch & others

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick shared her reaction to Dani Busboom Kelly's latest comments on the team's liberos, which currently include Keri Leimbach, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, and Olivia Mauch. The team faced Kansas on April 26th which marked new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's first game in charge. The Huskers cruised to victory as they recorded scores of 25-20, 25-18, 25-21, and 25-22.

Allick, who plays as a middle blocker, has racked up numerous accolades in her Nebraska career since joining in 2022. The 21-year-old also played in the game against Kansas, managing to record 11 kills and four blocks alongside her teammate Andi Jackson.

In a post shared on Instagram by Hail Varsity, Busboom Kelly had this to say about the team's liberos:

"It's one of the deepest groups of liberos I've ever coached."

Rebekah Allick shared her reaction to the post, commenting:

"Littles!"

Still taken from Hail Varsity's Instagram page (Source: @hailvarsity/Instagram)

The term "littles" refers to the defensive specialists on the team, particularly the liberos. All four of the team's liberos had an impressive performance against Kansas.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick was 'frustrated' with Final Four loss to Penn State

Allick at the Regional Finals last year against Wisconsin - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball middle blocker Rebekah Allick shared her thoughts on the team's loss to Penn State in the NCAA Final Four in Kentucky in December 2024. Penn State would go on to win the championship in the finals against Louisville. Allick had an impressive performance in the match despite the loss, leading all players with 10 blocks in the intense five-set match.

Allick mentioned how she was frustrated with the loss in an interview after the game with Husker Online (0:03 onwards):

"We put a lot of work on and off the court and it's really frustrating that you don't get the result that you wanted. And it's easy to want to discredit everything we've done just because of one loss, there's so much but the fact we got back here was such an accomplishment. But yeah, I'm incredibly proud of this team."

Rebekah Allick also made the AVCA All-Region Team in 2022 and 2023. She was ranked as the number six prospect nation-wide by Prep Volleyball as part of the class of 2022. Notably, she also won gold with the U.S. U21 National Team at the 2022 Pan American Cup in Mexico.

