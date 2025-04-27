Rebekah Allick shares 5-word reaction to Nebraska Volleyball's season-opening win in front of large home crowd 

Nebraska Volleyball middle blocker Rebekah Allick shared her reaction to the Huskers kicking off their season in their Spring Scrimmage match against Kansas, whom they defeated with a score of 4-0. They competed in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,592 in the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Allick performed impressively, recording 11 kills and 4 blocks alongside her teammate Andi Jackson. This match marked the Nebraska Volleyball team's first match under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

Allick made her debut for the Nebraska Volleyball team in the 2022 season and has since earned numerous accolades in her time playing for the Huskers. She made it to the AVCA All-Region Team in 2022 and 2023, and came into Nebraska as one of the top prospects in the nation, ranked number six by Prep Volleyball as part of the class of 2022.

The middle blocker shared her reaction to a post made by the official Nebraska Volleyball account on Instagram, where they wrote:

"So good having Husker Nation back, see you in the fall! 🫶,"

Allick commented on the post, writing:

"So good to be back !"

Still taken from the official Nebraska account (Source: @huskervb/Instagram)

Allick represented Waverly High School before starting her collegiate career, and won the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year award after her senior season there.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick makes her feelings known on the first game under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly

Allick at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska middle blocker Rebekah Allick revealed her thoughts after playing her first game under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. The Huskers claimed an impressive win against Kansas, with Allick being a standout performer.

In a post-match presser, Allick said it felt "weird" to be back, saying (via Hail Varsity's YouTube channel): (0:34 onwards)

"At first it felt really weird, I was telling Olivia this, that being out there, going through you know, technically old experiences but with a missing piece. Without John Cook, like you're used to him walking out, having his pep talk and it's like something feels like it's missing."

"So it was weird and then it started to feel like home again, and it honestly was just like being a freshman all over again, knowing that I'm wrapping up my time here. I'm just trying to take it in and so it felt really good to be back."

Notably, Allick also made it to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team thrice in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

