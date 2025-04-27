Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson drops 4-word reaction after Huskers defeat Kansas in spring exhibition

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson reflected on the Huskers' win against the Kansas team in its first set of spring matches. Jackson pulled off a back-row attack in the game to help her team to victory 4-0 on April 26, 2025.
Nebraska volleyball's Andi Jackson, who is currently playing as a junior middle blocker in the Nebraska program, concluded her sophomore season with an average of 2.62 kills per set with a .439 hitting percentage in 34 matches, becoming the fourth player in the college program to achieve so. She started her senior year with a couple of stellar feats in the beach volleyball season, winning 22 straight matches for the school record.
On Saturday, April 26, 2025, the Nebraska Volleyball women took the court for a spring exhibition against Kansas. The team's dominance earned them the victory 4-0 as they played for the first time in the newly-named John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Jackson shared a video of the winning moment on her Instagram story and captioned:
"crying I love my team"
Interestingly, the middle blocker and her fellow Husker Bergen Reilly decided on a live back-row for the first time. Talking about how the move played in their favor, she said:
"It was our first time running it live, and it worked. So, we did a little back-row versus back-row drill like a week ago, and I don't know, something about it, Bergen and I were just really connecting, and so we decided to throw it into the offense. Obviously, it was like Dani accepting it, but it was really fun, and I just remember Bergen and I, at the very beginning of the game, we were texting before the game, and she was like, we're running the D ball." (Hail Varsity)
Jackson and her team cut their 2024 Nationals campaign short after losing to Penn State in the semi-finals.
Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson once opened up about her faith in God and how her faith plays an important role in her life and career
Andi Jackson has been a prominent player in the Nebraska Volleyball program. Since her freshman year, the middle blocker has been earning several honors and helping her team to strong finishes. In a 2023 interview, Jackson expressed how her faith in God helped her achieve success on the court.
"My faith plays the biggest role in my career. I know that my value comes from who I am and not what I do. When I play, I want to draw attention to God’s greatness and not my own – I find joy playing volleyball for Him and not my own gratification.”
In her sophomore season, the 19-year-old made the AVCA All-America First Team and All-Big Ten First Team.