Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and others react to Nebraska Volleyball freshman’s recent life highlights

Nebraska Volleyball players Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and others shared their reaction to Teraya Sigler's latest highlights online. Sigler is a freshman at the university and is one of the top recruits of the class of 2025. She was one of the five top prospects in the nation who were recruited by the Nebraska Volleyball team, which included Campbell Flynn, Ryan Hunter, Keri Leimbach, and Manaia Ogbechie.

Ad

Harper Murray and Andi Jackson, prominent members of the team, shared their reaction to Sigler's latest post on Instagram. Murray plays as an opposite hitter and has represented the Nebraska Volleyball team since 2023, while Jackson plays as a middle blocker.

Teraya Sigler wrote on Instagram:

"what’s not to love?"

Ad

Trending

Harper Murray shared her reaction to the post, writing:

"cutie,"

Still taken from Sigler's Instagram (Source: @teraya.sigler/Instagram)

Andi Jackson wrote:

Ad

"So much love!!!!,"

Still taken from Sigler's Instagram (Source: @teraya.sigler/Instagram)

Other Nebraska Volleyball members also shared their reactions to the post, including libero Keri Leimbach, who also joined the team as part of the class of 2025. She wrote:

Ad

"I love youuuu,"

Still taken from Sigler's Instagram (Source: @teraya.sigler/Instagram)

Teraya Sigler comes into the team as one of the top recruits in the nation, having represented the U.S. Girls U21 National Team that won gold at the 2024 NORCECA Championships in Canada.

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson discusses her first year playing club volleyball

Andi Jackson at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Before commiting to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Andi Jackson used to play club volleyball for The Diff volleyball club. Jackson attended Brighton High School in Brighton, Colorado, where she was a standout player for The Diff.

Ad

In an interview on Hudl, Jackson sat down with her mentor and former coach at The Diff, Trisha Kroll. They discussed a variety of topics, including Jackson's first year at the club.

"The first year she played for us, she developed very quickly. We were at Crossroads, which is a really big tournament in Colorado. And so there were two or three guys, coach on the other side, and they were triple blocking her. And she was so mad that they were triple blocking her at the age of 15! She came off and said "I'm going to make their hands hurt if they're going to block me, they're going to pay for it," and I was like "oh my gosh this girl is such a competitor, I love her"" - Trisha Kroll

Ad

Jackson has since gone on to achieve a lot for the Nebraska Volleyball team, where she was included in the AVCA All-America First Team in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More