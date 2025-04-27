4 best Moments from Nebraska Volleyball's Spring Exhibition ft Former coach John Cook's new role

The Nebraska Volleyball team took its first season victory against the Kansas Jayhawks under head coach Dani Busboon Kelly in John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on April 26. The team played four matches with different lineup combinations, and the huskers won in set 1 (25-20), set 2 (25-18), set 3 (25-21), and set 4 (25-22).

Here are the four major moments from the Nebraska Volleyball season opener:

1. Ex-Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook as commentator

After coaching Nebraska volleyball for 25 seasons, Cook was the commentator for the 2025 season opener on the Big Ten Network. Cook made his TV broadcast debut career with the Nebraska match. Before the match, he expressed his excitement and shared with Hail Varsity that he was fully prepared and had interviewed the coaches.

“This is like a match tonight and I am going to analyze it, watch it, give feedback and talk through it...The coaching hat will be on but the hard part is I have to be even for both teams,” he said.

2. Massive crowd at John Cook Arena

Nebraska and Kansas fans crowded the John Cook Arena. They came to show their support for players including Taylor Landfair, Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson, and Rebekah Allick. There was an excitement in the crowd throughout the match as this was Dani Busboom Kelly's debut as Nebraska's head coach and John Cook's transition from Nebraska volleyball coach to his new role as a commentator.

3. Dani Busboom Kelly gets a big roar at John Cook Arena

Dani Busboom Kelly’s debut as Nebraska’s head volleyball coach was overwhelmed by the crowd's reaction. She received a big roar and support from fans, celebrating her return to her alma mater as head coach. Busboom Kelly was appointed as the head coach of the Huskers following the retirement of John Cook. Busboom Kelly was a prominent player for the 2006 Huskers team and was a setter and a libero during her college playing career.

She assisted Cook in 2015, when Nebraska also won the NCAA title in Omaha. Busboom Kelly agreed to a six-year contract with Nebraska.

4. Laney Choboy

Husker's new libero, Laney Choboy, finished with 18 digs and two assists. She replaced Lexi Rodriguez from the previous season.

Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, and Rebekah Allick each finished with 11 kills, Harper Murray with 10 kills, Teraya Sigler had six, and Taylor Landfair had four. Bergen Reilly and Campbell Flynn had 19 assists and eight digs, and 23 assists and three digs, respectively.

Laney Choboy and Olivia Mauch both wore the libero shirt for two sets each. Choboy had 18 digs while Mauch had 12.

Nebraska volleyball will play its next match against South Dakota State in Ord on May 3, 2025.

About the author Amitha Reji George Journalism graduate interested in covering Women's Sports and Olympics Know More