Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly makes feelings known about continuing team's legacy as she takes up the new role

Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly recently opened up about creating a legacy in the team. She took over the role of the head coach on January 29, 2025, after the retirement of the former coach, John Cook.

The Cornhuskers are currently gearing up to compete in the 2025 volleyball season and will next be seen in action on April 26. They will square off against Kansas City at the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Along with this, they will also play a spring match against South Dakota State in Ord on May 3.

Amid these preparations, Busboom Kelly sat for an interview with Hail Varsity, where she opened up about her coaching style and creating a legacy in her team. Opening up about the strategies to execute in the team, she said:

"Being myself every day and being super consistent. And again, I think it's a good thing to blend what's been done here before and to let the assistants have big responsibilities and big roles and maybe a bigger voice than they've had before, and I've always been a firm believer that they need to have a huge part in all of this. And, I have seen them step up the last couple weeks too, and that's part of my coaching style."

The new Nebraska volleyball coach recently also opened up about the craze of the team's fans after the tickets for the spring match sold out in under 30 minutes.

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the craze of Nebraska volleyball

In the aforementioned interview, Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the massive craze of the Nebraska volleyball fans after witnessing the tickets getting sold out in just 20 minutes in April. She stated that she forgot how big of a deal volleyball was in Nebraska, and calling it a quick reminder, she said:

"It's pretty crazy, and, you know, being away from Nebraska for eight years, you know, you forget a little bit. How big of a deal volleyball is here. And when things like that happen, it's a quick reminder how amazing it is across the state and how much it means to everybody."

She further exuded excitement about visiting Ord for the spring match and said that the fans will be very happy with the team. Lauding her team, Kelly called the players of the team great and also said that they enjoyed interacting with fans.

Apart from her role at Nebraska volleyball, Dani Busboom Kelly was an assistant coach at Tennessee from 2009-10 and an assistant coach at Louisville in 2011.

