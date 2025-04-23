Nebraska Volleyball team's new coach Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about her interactions with the former coach of the team, John Cook. She shared how they often have conversations whenever he's around the campus and she has seen him watch the team's practice sessions from the offices above the court.

Ad

John Cook retired from the position of the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team after leading the team for 25 years. Former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly took over the coaching duties of the team and began preparations for the upcoming NCAA season. Busboom Kelly received great support from the current players of the team who welcomed her with open arms after coach Cook's retirement.

Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about her early days as the head coach of the team and shared her interactions with coach Cook in her latest press conference as the Nebraska Volleyball team geared up for their Spring match-up with Kansas. She revealed how the former head coach often watches the team's practice sessions and gives them valuble feedback.

Ad

Trending

Futhermore, she shared how coach Cook's encouraging nature has helped her immense as she stepped into a new role.

"You know we talk quite a bit, not daily but if he's around, as much as we need to I'd say we talk every couple of days. He watches a little bit of practice I'll see him up in the offices looking down so he'll give a little bit of feedback but it's been good. It's been a really good balance of being somebody that's there when you need them without somebody that's looking over your shoulder when you feel like is watching every move," she said.

Ad

Ad

Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the Nebraska Volleyball team's mindset after taking over coaching duties

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the team's mindset in an interview with 1-80 club after taking over as the head coach of the team. The former Husker revealed that after two disapponting seasons and missing out on the NCAA championship title by a minute margin, the team is very hungry to extend their dominance in the upcoming seaosn.

Ad

Moreover, she shared that player's attitude on the court during training sessions feels as if they are on a mission.

"They're really hungry and winning is like in the top of their brain and you know, I think they are on a mission after the last two years it is to change the outcome. You could tell it with the way they train, the way they're communicating with each other, watching film that they're on a mission for sure and the depth is really incredible," she said.

Dani Busboom Kelly hoped to put forward her best effort to help the team achieve greater heights and emerge as the top team in the NCAA Division I circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More