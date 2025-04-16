"They're really hungry"- Dani Busboom Kelly makes feelings known about Nebraska Volleyball team after two close misses at NCAA Championship Title 

The Nebraska Volleyball team's new coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, expressed her thoughts about the team's attitude after missing out on the NCAA Championship title on two occasions by a small margin. The former Husker shared that the team is really looking forward to improving their performances with the NCAA Championship title in sight.

The Nebraska Volleyball team finished as the runner-up in the 2023-24 season. This was followed by a heartbreaking semi-final loss against Penn State after a tough fight in the 2024-25 season. Dani Busboom Kelly revealed how these losses have had a profound impact on the team, and that they are really looking forward to winning the NCAA Championship title in the upcoming season.

The new coach of the team lauded their camaraderie and their incredible spirit on the court during training sessions in an interview with I-80 Club. According to Dani Busboom Kelly, the entire squad is highly competitive, and she would be facing a tough time while choosing the players who would step on the court to play.

"They're really hungry and winning is like in the top of their brain and you know, I think they are on a mission after the last two years it is to change the outcome. You could tell it with the way they train, the way they're communicating with each other, watching film that they're on a mission for sure and the depth is really incredible," she said.

"I feel like I'm going to have some really tough decisions when it comes to actually writing a line-up but hopefully they all understand that every piece is as important as the other and that for us to cross that final hurdle we are going to need everybody and the depth is really good," she added.

Furthermore, she expressed her confidence in the new players who would be joining the Nebraska Volleyball team.

Dani Busboom Kelly on support from Nebraska Volleyball players

In Picture: Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts about receiving a huge amount of support from the Nebraska Volleyball team after stepping into her new role as the head coach. She spoke about the players in one of her first interviews as the head coach and revealed how she knew some of the players and had brief conversations with them.

Furthermore, Busboom Kelly shared how transitioning from having an experienced and accomplished coach like John Cook can be very difficult for the players; however, they extended their support to her immediately.

"I thought it was amazing. You know, I don't know these players very well. I recruited them, some of them, I might have had one or two conversations with some of them but nothing more than very surface-level and for them to lose someone like John and immediately be able to turn their focus into you know what's next and what can we do to support Dani, it was huge to hear that and just another sign that this was a great move at the right time," she said.

Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her desire to take the Nebraska Volleyball team to greater heights as she steps into her new role.

