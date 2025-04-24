Andi Jackson, Rebekah Allick & other athletes react as ex-Nebraska Volleyball star rocks shoot with luxury jewelry brand

The Nebraska Volleyball players Andi Jackson, Rebekah Allick, Maisie Boesiger, and Brooke Nuneviller have recently shared their thoughts on Merritt Beason's photoshoot. The luxury jewelry brand, Gorjana, announced Beason's addition through their Instagram post.

Merritt Beason has successfully transitioned into her professional career with Atlanta Vibe, an indoor volleyball team based in the Atlanta metropolitan area. They compete in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Atlanta picked the former opposite hitter of Nebraska Volleyball in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft as the first overall pick. Beason recently accepted a head coach position at her former high school, Gardendale High School, in Alabama.

Merritt Beason was recently featured in a photoshoot by a luxury jewelry brand, Gorjana. Through their Instagram post, the brand featured Beason adorning their jewelry. Through their Instagram post, Gorjana wrote,

"Our team keeps growing...Meet Merritt, our newest gorjana Athlete! Professional volleyball star, role model, and style icon—Merritt is a true force on and off the court. We’re so excited to welcome her to the gorjana family and celebrate everything she brings to the game. Shop her go-to layers at our link in bio. 🏐 💗"

Gorjana's Instagram post featuring Merritt Beason attracted responses from multiple personalities, including her former Nebraska teammate, Andi Jackson, who mentioned,

"WOWWWW 😍😍"

The AVCA First Serve Showcase Best Middle Blocker of 2024, senior player of the Nebraska Volleyball team, Rebekah Allick, added,

"🔥🔥🔥"

The senior libero, Maisie Boesiger, who was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team three times, wrote,

"Okay miss model 😍😍😍"

The Omaha Supernovas player and former three-time All-American at the University of Oregon, Brooke Nuneviller, added,

"EEEEEE"

Screenshot of athletes' comments on Gorjana's official Instagram post featuring Merritt Beason | Credits: IG/gorjana

During her career with the Nebraska Volleyball program, Merritt Beason was named to the AVCA All-Region Team three times and twice to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on the upcoming Nebraska Volleyball game against Kansas

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

The former Nebraska player, assistant head coach, and current head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team, Dani Busboom Kelly, has shared her thoughts on the upcoming game against Kansas, which will be held on April 26, at John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Centre.

"I'm pretty fired up and this wasn't on the schedule or planned to have a spring game in Devaney but it was really important for me to get one under my belt with this team and this staff," she shared via Husker Max [3:07 onwards]

Dani Busboom Kelly is a four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year and three-time ACC Coach of the Year.

