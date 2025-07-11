Harper Murray reacts as Jordan Larson, Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause, Kelly Hunter, and others set to compete in Nebraska Volleyball alumni match

Harper Murray expressed her feelings about the Nebraska Cornhuskers' alums, including Jordan Larson, Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause, and others, who are set to compete in the alumni volleyball match. The clash is scheduled to take place at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on August 16.

The Nebraska volleyball alums, including Larson, Kelly Hunter, Batenhorst, Krause, Lauren Strivoins, Kenzie Malone, and Leyla Blackwell, will be seen locking horns with the current Huskers team. This group of national champions, Olympic medalists, and All-Americans will be seen gracing CDT in Lincoln with their presence, where they will make an attempt to steal a win from the hometown Huskers.

The Husker volleyball team recently raised the anticipation about this match by sharing a post on Instagram, which carried the pictures of all the alums, and the caption read:

"2025 squad vs Alums👀 Who you got, Husker nation? General public tickets for our Alumni Match go ON SALE today at 3:30pm CT!"

The post caught the attention of the Nebraska volleyball's outside hitter, Harper Murray, who dropped a two-word reaction in the comment section by tagging the three-time All-American and two-time national champion, Kelly Hunter, and writing:

"@kellyhunter03 no way"

Harper Murray’s comment on Instagram

The Nebraska volleyball team recently announced the key dates for its preseason events. The team will square off against the AVCA First Serve Match on August 22. However, they will first be seen in a terrific showdown with the alumni.

Nebraska volleyball's Harper Murray made her feelings known about Dani Busboom Kelly as their new coach

In May 2025, while competing in the spring volleyball season, the Nebraska volleyball team defeated South Dakota State on May 3, marking it as the second match the team had won under the guidance of the new coach, Dani Busboom Kelly. Following this match, Harper Murray sat for a conversation with Hail Varsity, where she opened up about Busboom Kelly as their new coach.

Murray called it a 'whirlwind' and said that the team had to adjust, but it was really exciting to practice under her, citing her coaching skills.

"Kind of a whirwhind, just different, just like having Dani here and not having coach, and it's obviously, like, we all have to adjust in our own ways, but it's just really exciting, cause I really love how Dani runs practice and her coaching style, so for me it was just a lot of growth but also finding a way to lead and how I can be there for the freshman, cause this is their first semester and their first season with us, so it was just a learning growth thing for me, but I had a lot of fun," said Harper Murray.

Harper Murray recently made her feelings known about losing her father to cancer when she was just six years old, while announcing her partnership with a non-profit organisation.

