“Growing up without him has been hardest thing I've ever faced” - Harper Murray reflects on her father's death while stepping up for good cause

Harper Murray recently reflected on losing her dad to cancer when she was six years old. As she opened up about how growing up without him impacted her life, she announced that she was partnering with a non-profit organisation to help others navigate their own grief.

Hailing from Michigan, Murray has been one of the nation's most promising volleyball talents in recent years. In all of her games, the former Husker sports the number 27 on her t-shirt, in honor of her father Vada Murray who was a football star for Michigan between 1988 and 1990. Vada passed away in 2011 after a battle with lung cancer.

Recently, Harper Murray took to Instagram to reflect on how her losing her dad at a young age changed her life, writing,

“When I was 6 years old, my dad passed away from cancer and in that moment my life changed in a way I didn't fully understand at the time. Growing up without him has been the hardest thing I've ever faced. There were birthdays, milestones, volleyball games, graduations, and quiet moments where I wished he could be there.”

Murray went on to emphasize the importance of processing grief and healing, recollecting how an organization in her hometown had helped her cope with her loss. She went on to explain the significance of having a community during a difficult moment, writing,

“Now that I've grown-not just in age but as a person, I've learned how powerful community and compassion can be. I've grown into someone who wants to use their platform and voice for something more, especially for grieving children, siblings, parents, families, and caregivers who are going through the same heartbreak I went through.”

Harper Murray went on to announce that she was using her NIL earnings for a good cause and partnering up with the Mourning Hope Grief Centre, writing,

“With my NIL earnings and my platform, I'm choosing to give back to help make sure that no one has to walk through grief alone. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms @mourninghopegriefcenter.”

Harper Murray poses with her family for fourth of July celebrations

Harper Murray established herself as one of USA's most promising young volleyball players when she was still in high-school. In 2023, the American signed with the University of Nebraska and quickly rose to fame as one of the team's best outside hitters.

Since gaining popularity, Murray has kept up with her fans, giving them regular insights into her everyday life on and off the court. Most recently, the volleyball star shared snaps of her fourth of July celebrations with her family on Instagram.

Harper Murray displayed some outstanding performances alongside the Huskers in 2024 during her sophomore season. The American will now return to action for the team in August this year, as she gears up for the upcoming NCAA season.

