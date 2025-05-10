Nebraska volleyball player Harper Murray drops a three-word note after a fun outing with friends in Lincoln

Harper Murray recently shared glimpses of a fun summer outing, enjoying her time in Lincoln. The American athlete recently wrapped the final spring season with the Huskers against South Dakota State, where they claimed a 4-1 win.

Following the spring exhibition, Murray appeared to be having a great time with friends. She posted a butterfly moment trend with her friend on TikTok. Recently, the Nebraska volleyball player shared some snaps from her outing with Avery Gossett, Director of Recruiting Operations at Husker football, and Halle Childres, Husker FBNation Recruiting Assistant, on her Instagram account.

All three were spotted in casual summer fits, each sporting a Nebraska-themed cap. Murray wore raw-hem denim shorts paired with a black crop top and a red and white Nebraska cap. She captioned the post,

"we ❤️ lincoln"

Avery Gossett also posted the moments from their outing on Instagram, captioning it,

"The girls and a rooftop 🫡"

In Nebraska Volleyball’s final spring match, outside hitter Harper Murray led the match with 12 kills, seven digs, five blocks, and two aces. In the Huskers' first match, they also secured a four-set win over Kansas at John Cook Arena, where Murray finished with 11 kills. For both matches, the team tried different lineup combinations.

Murray concluded her 2024 season competing in NCAA semifinals, where the Huskers fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, finishing with a 33-3 record. With the spring exhibition concluded, the team is preparing for the NCAA 2025 season.

Harper Murray has already received several accolades in her collegiate career, including being named to the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Team in 2023 and 2024.

Harper Murray compares spring matches with past matches

Nebraska Huskers hits the ball during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

In the final spring match, the Huskers faced South Dakota State at Ord High School. Nebraska won over South Dakota in four straight sets: 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19. In the post-match press conference, Harper Murray reflected on how this spring season felt different as compared to previous ones.

"Yeah, we worked on a lot this spring, per usual, but just with Dani having things be a little bit different. Practice plans were different, and the way we run, warm ups, and everything is different. So we’re still adjusting, but we’re super excited for the fall, and I’m sure we’ll get into a little bit more of a groove when the fall starts in August," she said (1:33 onwards)

Following the long-time coach John Cook’s retirement, Dani Busboom Kelly took over as head coach of the Huskers team. A former Husker herself and former head coach of the Louisville Cardinals, Busboom Kelly, previously assisted Cook in 2015 when the team won the NCAA title in Omaha. She has now signed a six-year contract with Nebraska.

