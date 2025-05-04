  • home icon
Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray receives adorable proposal from young fan during Spring Match

By Amitha Reji George
Modified May 04, 2025 08:57 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Harper Murray during the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals . - Source: Getty

In Nebraska Volleyball’s final spring match, Huskers swept South Dakota State 4-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19) at Ord High School in north-central Nebraska. Outside hitter Harper Murray led the match with 12 kills, seven digs, five blocks, and two aces.

The match marked head coach Dani Busboom Kelly’s second official game following the retirement of long-time coach John Cook, who was in attendance. The Huskers had a different starting lineup and delivered strong performances across the board. Middle blocker Andi Jackson followed Harper Murray with 11 kills and a match-high 10 blocks.

Laney Choboy and Maisie Boesiger finished with nine and eight digs. After the match, the team held a signing session where Harper Murray received a heartwarming surprise. A young fan presented her with a handmade card that read,

“HARPER WILL YOU MARRY ME??!!”

Harper Murray signed the card with her name and jersey number, 27, and later shared a photo of the young fan holding it on her Instagram story with the caption,

“omgggggg.”
Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/harpermurrayy)
Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/harpermurrayy)

Ord, Nebraska, made a lasting impression, welcoming the Huskers with a large crowd of over 1,700 fans. In the post-match conversation, Harper Murray shared how it felt like Bob Devaney and was surprised to see the fans they have outside Lincoln and Omaha. (0:42 onwards via Hail Varsity)

"It is surprising sometimes just because, we forget how many fans we have outside of Lincoln and Omaha. So coming here just reminds us how many fans we have all around the state," she said.
youtube-cover
In the first spring match, the Huskers secured a 4-0 win over Kansas (25-20, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22) at John Cook Arena in the Bob Devaney Sports Center on April 26.

Harper Murray shares thoughts on Dani Busboom Kelly taking over as Head Coach

Dani Busboom Kelly, Head Coach of the Louisville Cardinals during 2024 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty
Dani Busboom Kelly, Head Coach of the Louisville Cardinals during 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

After head coach John Cook retired, former Husker and head coach of the Louisville Cardinals, Dani Busboom Kelly, filled the position. Speaking post-spring match, Harper Murray reflected on the transition and her admiration for the new coach. (via Hail Varsity)

"Kind of a whirlwind, just different, just like having Dani here and not having Coach. And it's obviously, like, we all have to adjust in our own ways, but it’s just really exciting, cause I really… really… love how Dani runs practice and her coaching style," she said.

Murray further added,

"So for me, it was just a lot of growth, but also finding a way to lead and how I can be there for the freshmen, cause this is their first semester and their first season with us. So, it was just a learning and growth thing for me, but I had a lot of fun."
Nebraska Volleyball will start to prepare for the NCAA season, which begins later this year.

