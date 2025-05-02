Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray engages in a sweet beef with teammate Taylor Landfair

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and freshman Teraya Sigler engaged in a fun moment mid-practice, where the latter put Sigler in a position, asking her to choose between her and Taylor Landfair. Murray and her team recently earned a dominant victory at the spring exhibition.

Harper Murray peaked at a career-high six blocks and recorded 20 kills, 15 digs, and three aces at the 2024 NCAA semi-finals, but she and her team lost the feat to eventual champions, Penn State. The Cornhuskers shrugged off the disappointment and looked forward to another successful season, welcoming new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.

Kelly and her tutees clinched the win 4-0 against Kansas in the spring exhibition game. Shortly after, a video of their practice session was uploaded the Nebraska Volleyball program's Instagram account, showing the players poking fun at each other and bonding. Murray and freshman Teyara Sigler engaged in a conversation where the former hilariously held the outside hitter accountable for starting beef between her and fellow Husker, Taylor Landfair.

Murray asked Sigler:

"Who do you like more? Me or Taylor?"

The latter answered diplomatically, saying:

"I said I love you all equally. She's trying to start beef"

In the comment section, Landfair claimed that the freshman liked her more but Murray denied.

Sigler, the Horizon high school alum who earned Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year and MaxPreps Arizona Player of the Year for her senior and junior seasons, was excited to play her first game as a Husker. She and her fellow freshman Ryan Hunter enjoyed a dance ahead of their game.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray extended a hand of support to the Ord residents before Huskers next game

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray decided to reach out to volleyball fans residing near Ord, who couldn't get their hands on their tickets but would like to see some action at the Ord High School on the coming Saturday. The outside hitter shared a post in her X, explaining how she or her mother would co-ordinate with them and arrange entry.

"I’d like to give my extra tickets for Saturday’s match in Ord to kids who live near Ord & were unable to get tickets," Murray wrote. "I have 3 tickets available. I’d love for a family w/ little Husker fans to use the tickets. DM me, I’ll review the messages w/ my mom & she will reach out."

She added:

"Please respond to this tweet & tell me about some little Huskers that want to watch some volleyball in Ord on Saturday."

The Nebraska Volleyball junior won the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player for her regional finals performance in 2024. She also made the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team, among others.

