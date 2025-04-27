Nebraska Volleyball's freshmen Ryan Hunter and Teraya Sigler exude excitement with special dance ahead of debut

Nebraska Volleyball's freshmen Ryan Hunter and Teraya Sigler recently showed excitement ahead of their debut for the Huskers. The hitters played in their first game for the Cornhuskers at a home faceoff against the Kansas Volleyball team on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Hunter committed to the Huskers volleyball team on July 20, 2023. Before joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers, she played volleyball as a junior for Cox Mill High School in 2023 and during her sophomore season at Mallard Creek High School. However, the opposite hitter missed competing during her senior high school year due to injuries. In 2025, Hunter was also selected for the Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team.

In a video shared by Lil Red Volleyball Hunter and her fellow freshman, Teraya Sigler, was seen grooving to music in excitement ahead of their first game.

“First game day as a Husker”

Sigler verbally committed to the Huskers volleyball squad on June 20, 2023. She shared her decision to commit to the program on Instagram, writing:

"I’m truly BLESSED for this opportunity and so excited to be a part of the Husker family! Go big red !!🌽❤️"

Before joining the Huskers, Sigler played club volleyball for Arizona Storm and high school career at Phoenix Country Day and followed her junior and senior seasons at Horizon High School. Sigler also competed at the U.S. Girls U21 National Team and contributed to the team's effort to win a gold medal at the 2024 NORCECA Championships in Canada.

Nebraska Volleyball's freshman Ryan Hunter receives praise from her teammate following her debut match for the program

Following her debut for the team, Nebraska Volleyball's freshman Ryan Hunter reflected on her performance, stating her confidence. In a press conference after the match, she said:

"I feel great. I worked really really hard to get to where I am right now and I think I kind of proved that on court today."

Her Nebraska Volleyball teammates Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson admired her debut performance and expressed their pride in the freshman.

"You definitely proved it," Allick agreed.

"I'm so proud of Ryan. She has worked so hard to get to this point especially coming after the injury that she had. We would never be able to tell," Jackson said. "She's been an amazing teammate through the entire thing which is I think in my opinion the coolest thing because it's one thing to be an amazing volleyball player but another thing to be an amazing person. So really proud of her."

The Nebraska Volleyball team won the clash against Kansas on Saturday with a 4-0 win

