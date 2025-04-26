Andi Jackson, Leyla Blackwell and others react as former Nebraska volleyball star enjoys a brand day out with her 'girls'

Nebraska Volleyball players Andi Jackson and Leyla Blackwell, and Atlanta Vibe players Whitney Bower, Shelly Fanning, Pia Timmer, Leah Edmond, and Mia Tuaniga recently shared their reactions to Merritt Beason's Instagram post. Beason's post featured her team's shopping day out at the Gorjana store.

The former Nebraska Volleyball team icon, Merritt Beason, has recently been announced as luxury jewelry brand Gorjana's latest face. The outside hitter has transitioned into her professional career with Atlanta Vibe and was picked up by the team in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft as the first overall pick.

Through her Instagram post, Beason shared glimpses of her trip with her Atlanta Vibe teammates. She wrote,

"@gorjana shopping day with my girls!!!"

Merritt Beason's Instagram post featuring her day out with her teammates attracted responses from multiple personalities, including Nebraska Volleyball player, Andi Jackson, who wrote,

"Slayed!"

The two-time recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, senior middle blocker Leyla Blackwell, mentioned,

"So cute merb!!"

Beason's teammate, setter Whitney Bower, also added her thoughts, mentioning,

"the goat fr fr"

Atlanta Vibe's prominent middle blocker, Shelly Fanning, shared,

"So fun!! Thank you Merb & @Gorjana😍"

The Nordhorn, Germany native, notable outside hitter of Atlanta, Pia Timmer, added her thoughts, sharing

"So so grateful"

Atlanta's 2024 PVF MVP and outside hitter of the Year, Leah Edmond, mentioned,

"The best day!"

The 2021 AVCA Pacific South Region Freshman of the Year, Vibe's setter, Mia Tuaniga, also wrote,

"bestest"

Screenshot of athletes' comments on Merritt Beason's Instagram post | Source: IG/merbson

Beason was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Nebraska Volleyball team's head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on the upcoming spring game against Kansas

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly will be spearheading the Nebraska Volleyball program, as she was announced as the new head coach on January 29, 2025. Under her tutelage, the team will play its spring exhibition match against Kansas in John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Centre.

During a recent interview with the Big Ten Volleyball, Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts on the contest.

"Just the atmosphere, the fact that it's sold out, being able to give our players opportunity to showcase what we've been working on. Spring can get a little redundant, so it's going to be awesome to play an opponent and I'm really looking forward to just coaching with this staff and figuring out our roles and how we can mesh together and what works well, what doesn't work well," she shared [0:24 onwards]

Notably, Busboom Kelly is a four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year and three-time ACC Coach of the Year.

