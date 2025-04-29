Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray makes endearing efforts to connect with Huskers' young fans ahead of program's next faceoff in Ord

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently displayed a heartwarming gesture while connecting with the Huskers' young fans. She offered the Nebraska Cornhuskers' fans three extra tickets for the upcoming volleyball match at the Ord High School in Nebraska.
Following the program's recent dominance against the Kansas volleyball team, Murray asked the fans residing near Ord to reach out to her if they wanted to watch the next faceoff but were unable to get the tickets.
"I’d like to give my extra tickets for Saturday’s match in Ord to kids who live near Ord & were unable to get tickets," Murray wrote. "I have 3 tickets available. I’d love for a family w/ little Husker fans to use the tickets. DM me, I’ll review the messages w/ my mom & she will reach out."
"Please respond to this tweet & tell me about some little Huskers that want to watch some volleyball in Ord on Saturday," the Huskers junior added.
Murray joined the Huskers program in 2023 as a freshman and went on to win multiple accolades, including AVCA Region Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team. The Nebraska Volleyball team will lock horns with the South Dakota State team on Saturday, May 3, 2025.
Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares the experience of first training session under new coach Dani Busboom Kelly
Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently reflected on the team's first training session under coach Dani Busboom Kelly who replaced previous coach John Cook. Murray stated that the session was quite different than what the team expected as they were used to a slower start where as Bushboom Kelly went directly into intense drills.
"I would probably say, like, the first practice, it was like really weird. We didn’t know what to expect with Coach like we knew. He liked to take things slow in the first week or two, that we were in spring season and with Dani, and we went straight to, we were doing 6 on 6 in the first week, we were taping, we were doing all that stuff, and with the coach, we knew he liked to kind of work into it."
"So, I think that was really a shock for us just because we weren’t used to that and that was kind of when it set in. Things are going to be very different now, but it's going to be fun," she added.
Dani Busboom Kelly is the fourth head coach in Nebraska Volleyball's program history.