"Deepest group of liberos" - Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly makes her feelings clear about team's defence

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about coaching a star bunch of libero in the Husker program. Kelly started her head coaching role earlier this year after former coach John Cook's retirement.

Ad

Kelly, who has assisted Cook from 2012 to 2016 and even helped the Cornhuskers to the national title in 2015, returned to her alma mater in 2025 after serving the Louisville volleyball team from 2017 to 2025. The 39-year-old was even welcomed to the U.S. national team training roster after her playing career.

Now full-fledgedly working with the women's volleyball team in Nebraska, Kelly talked about the powerful bunch of liberos in the Huskers program. Ahead of deciding whom to give the jersey in the coming fall, she shouted out to Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Olivia Mauch, and Keri Leimbach.

Ad

Trending

"But I did tell them in the locker room as a group, the first thing I said, just super impressed by those four and the way they handled the changes and I thought Macy and Carrie did an awesome job in their roles and Laney and Liv, like going in and out of being libero is not easy and their stats might not be amazing when we look at them tomorrow morning, but I thought their play was very, very good and super proud of them and it's one of the deepest like groups of liberos I've ever coached."

Ad

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball's Dani Busboom Kelly won the AVCA East Region Coach of the Year four times. She was also awarded the AVCA Division I National Coach of the Year in 2021.

Nebraska Volleyball's Dani Busboom Kelly revealed how former coach John Cook helps her with coaching

Nebraska Volleyball's Dani Busboom Kelly at 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook has been a head coach at Nebraska for 25 years. Having boasted one of the most storied careers, he helped the women's volleyball team to the National title four times and even produced Olympians. Even after his retirement in 2025, he continues to offer valuable insights to the new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, and often watches the team's practice from the office.

Ad

Speaking about it in a press conference, the 39-year-old said:

"You know we talk quite a bit, not daily but if he's around, as much as we need to I'd say we talk every couple of days. He watches a little bit of practice I'll see him up in the offices looking down so he'll give a little bit of feedback but it's been good. It's been a really good balance of being somebody that's there when you need them without somebody that's looking over your shoulder when you feel like is watching every move."

2021 was a breakthrough year for Kelly as she led Louisville to its most successful season in school history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More