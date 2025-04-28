Andi Jackson makes feelings known as Nebraska Volleyball's No. 1 recruit makes debut

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson shared her thoughts on freshman Teraya Sigler's first match with the team through her Instagram story. The talented outside hitter, Sigler, made her debut with Nebraska on April 26, 2025 in a match against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Jackson, has been named three times to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team. In 2024, she was named to the AVCA All-America First Team and two-times to the AVCA All-Region Team. Meanwhile, Sigler signed with Nebraska in the off-season, along with Campbell Flynn, Ryan Hunter, Keri Leimbach, and Manaia Ogbechie.

Through her Instagram story, Andi Jackson shared her thoughts on freshman Teraya Sigler's first match with Nebraska. She wrote:

"First of many!!! So proud of you @teraya.sigler ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥"

Screenshot of Andi Jackson's Instagram story | Credits: IG/andijacksonn

For her notable performance in her senior and junior seasons with Horizon High School, Teraya Sigler was named the Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year and MaxPreps Arizona Player of the Year. She was a member of the U.S. Girls U21 National Team and won the gold medal at the 2024 NORCECA Championships, which took place in Canada.

Andi Jackson, meanwhile, was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in her freshman year. Last year, she was also a part of the NCAA Lincoln Regional All-Tournament Team.

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on her first match against Kansas

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

The Nebraska Volleyball team played its first match against the Kansas Jayhawks under the four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year, Dani Busboom Kelly. Nebraska impressively defeated Kansas in four straight sets, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22.

The 2021 AVCA Division I National Coach of the Year, Busboom Kelly, shared her thoughts on Nebraska's impressive performance and her debut match during a press conference (as per Hurrdat Sports).

"I really wasn’t nervous. It was more excited and just grateful to be here at a place where you can sell out a spring game, and it’s a big deal to people to get in. So it was more gratitude … I knew we’d play fairly well, just the way we’ve been practicing, and I knew they were excited to play an opponent.”

The Nebraska Volleyball team will play its next match against South Dakota State on May 3, 2025, at Ord High School.

