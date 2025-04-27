Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson makes her feelings known on freshman Ryan Hunter's debut against Kansas

Nebraska Volleyball's star player, Andi Jackson, recently shared her positive thoughts on freshman Ryan Hunter. The junior middle blocker expressed her admiration and appreciation for Hunter through the team's latest post-game press conference.

The Nebraska Volleyball team played their spring exhibition match against the Kansas Jayhawks and defeated them in straight sets: 25-20, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22. One of the top performers from Nebraska was Hunter, who played impressively in the final three sets and registered 11 kills, two blocks and two digs. She made a dominant comeback after suffering from a torn ACL.

During the Nebraska Volleyball postgame press conference, Jackson appreciated Hunter's performance in her debut match. Jackson acknowledged Hunter's notable comeback from a severe injury.

"I'm so proud of Ryan," Jackson said. "She has worked so hard to get to this point and especially coming off of an injury that she had it's you would never be able to tell and her adversity and she's been an amazing teammate through the entire thing which is I think in my opinion the coolest thing because it's one thing to be an amazing volleyball player but it's another thing to be an even more amazing person." [2:13 onwards]

Ryan Hunter attended Cox Mill High School and clinched second place at the North Carolina 4A state tournament. She earned the first-team all-state selection and was named the Charlotte Observer North Carolina Player of the Year.

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on the game against Kansas

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Nebraska's game against Kansas was the team's first match under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. She took the helm from AVCA Hall of Famer John Cook, who led the team for 25 years and to four NCAA Championships.

The four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year expressed her thoughts regarding the match in the post-game interview.

"It felt great," Busboom Kelly said. "You could tell at the beginning, I think both teams were pretty nervous. It was good to get that out of our system and then also just see them work through that. And again no matter who was out there just keep it really consistent with the things we've been working on in practice." [0:32 onwards]

The Nebraska Volleyball team will play next against South Dakota State on May 3, 2025.

