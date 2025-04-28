Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray drops 4-word reaction for ex-Huskers Kennedi Orr and Ally Batenhorst after spring exhibition game

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares frames with ex-Husker Ally Batenhorst and Kennedi Orr after the spring exhibition match against Kansas. The outside hitter contributed five kills and five digs to secure the win.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and her fellow Huskers kicked off the year with some beach volleyball action. They earned a record 22 straight wins and capped the season with wins over Santa Barbara, Moore Park, and The Master's. Months later, she and her team played the first match in the spring exhibition after the coaching change.

On April 26, 2025, the Cornhuskers went 25-20, 18, 21, 22 after Murray played a jump serve that resulted in an ace, and middle blocker Andi Jackson sealed victory with a back-row attack. After the win, Murray shared the stage with former players Kennedi Orr and Ally Batenhorst for a picture since they were in the audience to cheer on their home team. Murray's other friends, Taylor Colvert and her partner Rylee Gray, also joined.

"I love my friends," Murray captioned her Instagram story.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and her friends at spring exhibition; Instagram - @harpermurray

Murray was one of the integral players in the 2024 NCAA season, helping her team advance to the semi-finals. She scored 20 kills, 15 digs, three aces, and a career-high six blocks, but her team succumbed to the eventual champions.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray made her feelings known about her meet-and-greet in Chicago

Murray at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Murray has been an inspiration to many on and off the volleyball court. For her prominence in the sporting realm, she was welcomed at the Windy City National Qualifier to attend a meet-and-greet sponsored by Adidas. In an interview with Hail Varsity, the 20-year-old expressed that she was content with how the event turned out.

"No, it was really special. They gave me that opportunity around, like, a month ago, and I've been looking forward to it ever since, and it was just really fun just to see all those little girls, like, want to come and be in my presence, whether they got to take a picture with me or not. Of course it just makes you feel really successful, and you feel like you've made your mark on people." (beginning 11:12)

She added:

"So, it was a really special day for me, and it was long, but it was really fun, and Chicago Windy City was one of my favorite tournaments that I got to go to when I played club, so it was really fun being back there, and I am just really thankful that Adidas gave me that opportunity."

Murray became the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player for her performance at the 2024 Regional finals.

