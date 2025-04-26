Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares highlights of eventful days from past some months

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shared highlights from her eventful days in the past few months. Murray will soon start the regular season with her fellow Cornhuskers as a junior middle blocker.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, who earned the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player for her performance at the 2024 Regional finals, has been a beacon of inspiration on and off the volleyball court. She concluded the past season with nine double-doubles and contributed 2.43 digs per set.

Now, as she and her team near the 2025 NCAA season, Murray enjoyed some off-court outings and even made her fashion debut with Miss Nebraska USA participant, Kamryn Buchanan. The Nebraska Volleyball player attended her Adidas-sponsored meet-and-greet at the Great Lakes Volleyball, amassing a massive crowd.

In her recent Instagram post, she shared pictures from the abovementioned events. She also posted snaps of fun beach time with her fellow Huskers, Andi Jackson and Teraya Sigler, and an intimate party with Sky Pierce and Meghan Walker, among other memorable moments.

"found these random pics in my camera roll," her caption read.

The 20-year-old made the AVCA All-America Second Team in her sophomore year. She was also named in the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten First Team for the second consecutive year.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray once opened up about the difficulty she faces in balancing academics and career

Murray playing at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray lives off NIL opportunities besides making waves on the volleyball court. In an interview with Huurdat Sports, the middle blocker talked about balancing career and studies, and how she gets annoyed when her routines get hampered because of different engagements.

"I think one of the hardest things I have to manage a little bit is like the NIL opportunities I have, I was recently in New Orleans for the Super Bowl and that was something cool that I got to do but like I miss school for it, So, I think that something I struggle with is just time management but I am also the type of person that's very strict on my schedule like I like to plan, so it's frustrating, it's hard when I can't control everything around me." (beginning 12:41)

Murray and her team did it big in the recently concluded beach volleyball season. The Huskers earned 22 straight wins and trounced Santa Barbara, Moore Park, and The Master's.

