WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray draws huge fan turnout during meet-and-greet event

The talented outside hitter of Nebraska Volleyball, Harper Murray, recently attended her meet and greet event, which attracted an impressive number of fans. The notable athlete, in collaboration with the German athletic brand Adidas, engaged in her latest project.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan native, is one of the most prominent players of the Nebraska Volleyball team. In 2024, she was named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team and was the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player. She has been twice named to the AVCA All-Region Team, All-Big Ten First Team, and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

The Great Lakes Region's Instagram post, which featured exciting glimpses from Murray's Adidas meet and greet event, mentioned,

"We know everyone was excited to see Harper Murray and so were we! Thanks for coming out and encouraging these athletes to continue their dreams playing volleyball!"

In 2024, Harper Murray was named to the AVCA All-America Second Team and Academic All-Big Ten. During her high school career, she was named the Michigan Volleyball Player of the Year and Gatorade National Player of the Year. In 2022, she won the gold medal with the U.S. Girls U19 Team at the Pan American Cup Tournament.

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray reflects on social media pressure

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray is a notable member of the Nebraska Volleyball program and has earned significant accolades in her athletic career. She also suffered from mental health challenges and saw a brief period of instability.

However, with the help of her family, team, and coaching staff, she came back strong and determined. During her appearance on the Wired Axcess podcast, Murray reflected on how to balance the social media pressure, she added,

"I think it's a balance of when does it get to a point of like I need to take time for myself because social media is toxic and everybody knows that whether they want to admit it or not. So, I think something that I try and at least work on is just like balancing how much I'm reading things like I don't look at my Instagram DMs." [15:28 onwards]

She continued,

"I don't look at all those things anymore, and I used to but that's something that I still have to balance because I'm still a teenager. I'm still going to be on social media just as much as anybody else but it is something to work on just like during season."

In 2023, the Nebraska Volleyball player was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

